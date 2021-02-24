Zendaya reveals best quality in a person

“Malcolm & Marie” star Zendaya has revealed "kindness" is the quality she most likes in a person, while correcting an interviewer who asked quality she treasures in a man. The 24-year-old star - who corrected the interviewer when asked what quality she likes in a man - opened up on how "some people are just good people". Speaking on Vanity Fair's “The Proust Questionnaire”, she responded to the question by saying: "I most like in a person, how about that?It's such a big question. What is the quality I most like in someone? "I would say, 'kindness' is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people, and you can just feel it. "And I don't know how to explain that, but there's this little spark they have, or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them.

"I don't know what that is, but some people have it, and it's special."

Zendaya was then asked what quality she most likes in a woman, but didn't have much more to add.

She laughed: "Well, I guess that's the same answer."

Meanwhile, the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress - who has been working since she was young - recently admitted the pandemic has given her a chance to discover more about herself and what she's like away from her job.

She said: "For me, it's that I never really got to know who I was without work. I've always been working. I started working when I was so young, and I've always just had a consistent thing happening in my life. I just had never spent that much time with myself. I was like, 'What makes me happy? What do I like to do other than work? Do I have any hobbies?'

"I basically get to do my hobby for a living. So it's like, 'What else do I even like?' Facing that was interesting for sure."