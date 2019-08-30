Vosho queen Zodwa Wabantu is getting her body ready for the festive season and had more work done on her thighs and bottom.
Last month, the Afrotainment star had her vagina rejuvenated and posted a video of the procedure on her Instagram page.
Recently, she had the cellulite and dimples "ironed out" from her lower body with non-invasive procedures.
Taking to her Instagram page, Zodwa posted several videos of the procedures at the Herrwood Medical Centre in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.
This machine is a Vela Smooth Machine, it is also called a body iron. Irons out cellulite and dimples. Tightens skin in butt,arms,stomach,thighs. No more loose skin. Only R350 a 1 hour session. Perform at your best, rejuvenate, age backwards, look younger @herwoodmedicalcentre
The "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored" star also had the discolouration on her inner thighs removed.
@herwoodmedicalcentre Ladies the KIWI Machine is here for Blackness between your Thighs 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Summer Eyethu
Recently a video of Zodwa being groped by male fans at one of her appearances didn't sit well with many Twitter users with some of them calling it inappropriate.
Following the reaction to the video, Zodwa came forward and defended her fans and said: "They are my fans, there was no abuse whatsoever, and no harm was done."