Zodwa Wabantu speaks about effects of Covid-19 on entertainment industry
Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has spoken out about the effects the coronavirus is having on the South African entertainment industry.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensensored" star shared that the coronavirus has hit entertainers hard as they have had most of their bookings cancelled.
She goes on to say that everyone is trying to do their part to help with the spread of the virus. However, some people don't know how to put safety precautions in place and are just closing their doors.
Furthermore, she mentioned that sponsorship have also started drying up.
While many musician and performers are struggling to financially cope during this period, Zodwa mentioned that she has a plan B and is not only relying on dancing in clubs for an income. And that she's going to "use this time to relax and spend quality time" with her son.
The Afrotainment star isn't the only entertainer to speak out; Goodluck member Jules Harding shared that their gigs had been cancelled and asked fans to stream their favourite artist's music in the meantime.
Local comedian Rob van Vuuren shared his thoughts on Twitter after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday and said: "While I applaud the Govt’s decision to act decisively in the face of this disaster my income is effectively frozen now. I don’t know how I’m going to pay my bond. Next month I’ll be wondering how I’m going to feed my family."
Big festivals and events around the world have also been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak such as the Ultra Music Festival Miami, Tomorrowland Music Festival, SXSW, TED 2020, The Met Gala, RuPaul’s DragCon LA, Coachella and the Tribeca Film Festival.