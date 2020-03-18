Zodwa Wabantu speaks about effects of Covid-19 on entertainment industry

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has spoken out about the effects the coronavirus is having on the South African entertainment industry.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensensored" star shared that the coronavirus has hit entertainers hard as they have had most of their bookings cancelled.

She goes on to say that everyone is trying to do their part to help with the spread of the virus. However, some people don't know how to put safety precautions in place and are just closing their doors.

Furthermore, she mentioned that sponsorship have also started drying up.

While many musician and performers are struggling to financially cope during this period, Zodwa mentioned that she has a plan B and is not only relying on dancing in clubs for an income. And that she's going to "use this time to relax and spend quality time" with her son.