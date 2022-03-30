Zoe Kravitz dragged for calling out Will Smith

The heat is on "The Batman“ actress, Zoe Kravitz for her two shady Instagram captions about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Accompanied by photographs of the two beautiful evening gowns she wore to the events, in one post Kravitz wrote: “And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show - where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now”.

Story continues below Advertisment

While she did not mention names in her post, in doing this, Kravitz expressed her disappointed in Smith’s behaviour, but is now being dragged for it by social media users, and they’re pulling out every receipt they can find. @jsfrom63rd tweeted: “Will Smith one of the pioneers for major black roles in Hollywood and yall think we’re gonna allow random nepotism babies to drag him as if they’ve ever had to work for anything a day in their lives? Zoe Kravitz your time has come!” will smith one of the pioneers for major black roles in hollywood and yall think we’re gonna allow random nepotism babies to drag him as if theyve ever had to work for anything a day in their lives? zoe kravitz ur time has come! pic.twitter.com/CYCu4KP6Ol — Z (@jsfrom63rd) March 29, 2022 While @Slimjimmiie wrote: “Mess with Will Smith and it’s gonna cost you: A thread, first up we have Zoe Kravitz, could’ve posted her ugly dress without the caption and called it a day I think. Even Lenny catching strays”.

Story continues below Advertisment