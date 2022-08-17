Zoe Kravitz: I wish I handled the Oscars controversy differently

Zoe Kravitz regrets her reaction to Will Smith’s Oscars slap. The 33-year-old actress was criticised for sharing her thoughts on Smith’s behaviour on social media, and Kravitz admits that she wishes she’d handled the situation differently.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said: “I have very complicated feelings around it. I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s OK.” Smith, 53, struck comedian Chris Rock across the face after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But Kravitz became a target for online criticism after she appeared to bash Smith online.

Watch video: The Hollywood star told the “WSJ. Magazine” Fall 2022 Women's Fashion issue: “It’s mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. “The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Kravitz took to social media after the Oscars controversy to post a picture of her outfit. She said: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” Alongside a second photo, Kravitz said: “And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show – where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, Smith has described his behaviour at the Oscars as “shocking, painful, and inexcusable”. The actor said: “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work.

Story continues below Advertisement