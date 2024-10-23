Zoe Saldaña to receive American Riviera Award at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Leading Hollywood actress, Zoe Saldaña will be recognised at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
The festival announced that Saldaña will be honoured with the prestigious American Riviera Award.
Saldaña will receive the award on Friday, February 7, 2025, at an in-person conversation about her career, leading up to her acclaimed performance this year as Rita Moro Castro in Netflix’s “Emilia Pérez”.
According to the festival organisers, “Saldaña’s performance in ‘Emilia Pérez’ is one of her most transformative roles to date, and adds another unique facet to her already impressive career.”
The award was established to recognise actors who have made a significant contribution to American cinema.
Past recipients include Quentin Tarantino, Sandra Bullock, Renee Zellweger, Brendan Fraser and Ethan Hawke among other celebrated actors.
Saldaña is the only actress in history to have starred in four films that grossed more than $2 billion.
Earlier this year, Saldaña jointly won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress with her co-stars in the musical crime film “Emilia Pérez, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz.
She also bagged an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress and is predicted to win.
Saldaña has starred in the box office hits like “Avatar”, “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Avengers: Endgame”.
She’s currently in the Paramount+ spy series “Lioness”, in which she is also an executive director and she has executive produced the independent film “The Absence of Eden”.
The 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place February 4 to 15 in 2025.