Zoe Saldaña to receive American Riviera Award at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The festival announced that Saldaña will be honoured with the prestigious American Riviera Award.

Leading Hollywood actress, Zoe Saldaña will be recognised at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival .

Saldaña will receive the award on Friday, February 7, 2025, at an in-person conversation about her career, leading up to her acclaimed performance this year as Rita Moro Castro in Netflix’s “Emilia Pérez”.

According to the festival organisers, “Saldaña’s performance in ‘Emilia Pérez’ is one of her most transformative roles to date, and adds another unique facet to her already impressive career.”

The award was established to recognise actors who have made a significant contribution to American cinema.

Past recipients include Quentin Tarantino, Sandra Bullock, Renee Zellweger, Brendan Fraser and Ethan Hawke among other celebrated actors.

Saldaña is the only actress in history to have starred in four films that grossed more than $2 billion.