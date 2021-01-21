Zuri Hall chats about expanding her brand in SA

Emmy award-winning TV host, actress and content producer Zuri Hall says she’s thrilled to have an opportunity to grow her brand in the African continent. The former E! News correspondent first came to South Africa in 2017 and immediately fell in love with the country and its people. During her stay in South Africa, she was introduced to Jarred Doyle, a celebrity publicist and television producer, and the pair hit it off immediately and kept in touch ever since. Her plans include collaborating with some of South Africa’s personalities this year and through working with Jarred Doyle Consulting, which was a no-brainer for her, she has already secured multiple TV gigs and several entrepreneurial commitments. In conversation with IOL Entertainment from her LA apartment, the American star said: “It’s been long coming. I’ve always wanted to explore more opportunities, to collaborate and create in Africa.

“I first visited Mzansi three and a half years when I was one of the faces of E! News, to celebrate and host the red carpet for that year's Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo Cape Town.

“I immediately fell in love with everything about my experience and I have always appreciated how warmly I was welcomed. I also returned for Vodacom Durban July, the following year."

She added: “I'm excited to share my talent and expertise with the South African audience and, most importantly, to get to know them more.

“From the very limited time that I’ve been able to spend on the ground, I was intrigued by the abundance of unique talent and culture.

“I loved my experiences, the people I met, and I’m excited to share that with my audience and, personally, also create new experiences and relationships.”

Zuri Hall. Picture: Supplied

While she can’t reveal any details at the moment, Hall says she has a few projects and partnerships she will be embarking on in SA.

“My team and I are still putting our feelers out a few names will be on my ‘Hot Happy Mess’ podcast very soon. I would love to work with African artists - perhaps on a fashion or beauty collections.

“There are so many talented people in Africa and I would be honoured to be part of any creative collaborations that make a difference.”

Quizzed about her favourite local celebrities, Hall revealed she admires Bonang Matheba’s and Boity Thulo.

“I've met Bonang and Boity and I admire their work so much just from what I've seen on social media.

“I enjoyed watching Pearl Thusi on ’Queen Sono’. I think she’s a very talented actress. I also like Enhle Mbali (Mlotshwa). I'd love to see more of her clothing collection. And Master KG’s track ‘Jerusalema’ is such a vibe — I love it,” Hall admitted.

As for her favourite South African food, she revealed: “I love meat and. oh my goodness, the spices in that sausage were absolutely heaven. I'm craving it now, just thinking about it! Haha."

Hall also recently launched her podcast “Hot Happy Mess” in partnership with iHeartRadio and Charlamagne Tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network.

Elaborating on her podcast, she quipped: “The show is all about celebrating your magic in the middle of life’s messes, learning to embrace the ’hot’, ’happy’, and ’mess’ of our lives at the same time, instead of putting off our living for some yet-to-be-determined date when things are ‘all right’. And we focus on (the) best life minus the burnout.

“The topics we discuss are for everyone: mindfulness, wellness, how to pivot (in work or life), relationships, career…. The list is endless!”

Her 2021 plans include engaging with local stars on her podcast.

“I have major plans to feature South African celebrities and influencers, and everyday women in some of our future discussions and episodes because women around the world share so much in common.

“I encourage all African women and girls to give it a listen and please let me know their thoughts,” she added.

On what South African fans expect, the “Access Hollywood” star added that she will be doing quite a bit of media and a few competition giveaways on her social media pages.

She also started a YouTube channel titled, "Hey Zuri Hall", where she talks about, love life, and style for girls who hustle.

Her channel has more than 100 000 subscribers and over 5 million views.