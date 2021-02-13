Zuri Hall's gaga over these romantic movies

In recent interview with IOL Entertainment, television personality Zuri Hall revealed her plans to expand her brand in South Africa. While she can’t reveal any details at the moment, Hall says she has a few projects and partnerships she will be embarking on in Mzansi. “There are so many talented people in Africa and I would be honoured to be part of any creative collaborations that make a difference,” says Hall. In between opening up about her hectic schedule as a TV host on “All Access & Access Hollywood”, her Hot Happy Mess podcast and her famous YouTube Channel Hey Zuri Hall, we asked Hall to share a few of her favourite romantic movies for you to indulge in this Valentine's Day. “I love romantic movies, from comedies to dramas - I love just cosying up and settling into a lovely glass of red wine and popcorn (and chocolate, of course)," says Hall.

Malcolm and Marie

“This is a brand new Netflix film, and a perfect film to enjoy if you love visually stunning cinematography.

“Smouldering tensions and painful revelations push a filmmaker and his girlfriend toward a romantic reckoning.

I mean, Zendya and John David Washington in black and white... sign me up!!“

Pretty Woman

“Well, this movie has to make the list. Edward, a wealthy entrepreneur, hires Vivian, a prostitute, to accompany him to a few social events.

“An adventure ensues when he falls in love with her, and they try to bridge the gap between their worlds.”

Breakfast at Tiffany's

“Who can forget the opening scene of Aubrey Hepburn having - breakfast at Tiffany's - which is a croissant and coffee in front of Tiffany's in New York in her chic black dress.

Paul is a struggling writer who recently moves into a new apartment in New York. (sponsored by a wealthy older woman) When he meets Holly, an eccentric but beautiful socialite, he hopelessly falls in love with her.“

Love & Basketball

“This is a classic! Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps sizzle as Monica and Quincy — two childhood friends with big pro basketball dreams.

“Tensions rise (romantic and otherwise) over the years... and the scene when Monica tells Quincy she’ll play him for his heart? ICONIC.

“A perfect movie for a romantic weekend with some competitive edge.”

Isn't It Romantic

“The hilarious Rebel Wilson is the star of this fun rom-com.

“Natalie is a New York architect who works hard to get noticed at her company but is more likely to deliver coffee and muffins than design the city's next skyscraper.

“Things go from bad to weird when she gets knocked unconscious during a subway mugging and magically wakes up.”