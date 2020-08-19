Introducing the Queer+ Magazine

By Liam Karabo Joyce and Jamal Grootboom Welcome to Queer+ digital magazine. For our first issue, we took a very conscious decision to tackle gender in all its glorious shades and hues. These shades and hues can often be very complex for many, so this edition, as will be in the editions to come, we aim to educate everyone, entertain and highlight the shakers and movers of the community. We are living in a time where gender has a keypoint both within and outside of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The conversations around gender continue to change so we hope that you walk away with a better understanding of gender as a social construct and see how those who are outside of the gender binary have been able to live and thrive.

We speak to “Disclosure“ director Sam Feder about the groundbreaking documentary that features Laverne Cox about trans representation in media and the motivation behind the film.

Furthermore, we chat to local DJs King Olwee and KDollahz who are poiners as queer people making a name for themselves in the entertainment industry.

In this edition we also tackle sex education and look at PrEP, the drug that so many people have heard of yet still know very little about. We speak to Phumlani Kango who shared his journey.

We also highlight some of TikTok's favourite LGBTQIA+ content creators and there's an international interview you don't want to miss.

This is a magazine of queer people for everyone and we hope to move the needle forward towards social change.

Laverne Cox on the cover of the 1st Queer+ Magazine. Picture: Supplied

Check out the Queer+ Digital Magazine here.