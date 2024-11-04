James Van Der Beek apologises to friends who found out about his cancer diagnosis through the media

The 47-year-old actor revealed on Sunday that he had been diagnosed with a colorectal form of the disease in an interview with People magazine but shortly afterwards, he took to social media to claim that the announcement had not happened on his "preferred timeline" and there were others he would have rather told in person before the news broke.

He wrote on Instagram: "I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I’m in a good place and feeling strong. It’s been quite the initiation, and I’ll tell you more when I’m ready.

"Apologies to all the people in my life who I’d planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention.

"Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support."

The actor - who has six children with his wife Kimberly -revealed to the outlet that he had been "privately dealing" with the illness until now and noted that he has had support from his family along the way.

He said: "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.