Jordyn Woods is "sorry" for kissing Tristan Thompson. The 21-year-old model was at the centre of a scandal earlier this year when she locked lips with the basketball player, who was in a relationship with her friend Khloe Kardashian at the time, and while her pal claimed on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' that she had never apologised for her actions, the brunette beauty has insisted that she is "of course" remorseful.

She said: "It's just, you know, things happen, and of course I'm sorry and apologetic as much as I can be."

Jordyn, who moved out of the home she shared with Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner in the wake of the scandal, also insisted she works "very hard" after Kim Kardashian West made a dig that their family friend supported her whole family using the Lip Kit guru's money.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I'm out here hustling, and I've always been working.

"I started modelling when I was 18, and you know, I work hard."

Jordyn recently admitted she is keen to "move on" from the scandal, which resulted in Khloe splitting from Tristan, the father of her 14-month-old daughter True.

She said "Life moves on. Money doesn't stop. The world doesn't stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward.

"I've been staying busy, staying positive and just working. I don't think I've ever been more busy."

And speaking ahead of the first of the two-part 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' finale, where the scandal and its fallout were depicted, she admitted she hoped to still "shine" in the episodes.

Speaking last week, she said: "Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth."

Asked how she thinks she'll be depicted, she added: "Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine."

