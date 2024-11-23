Judge rejects Diddy’s house arrest proposal

A judge has rejected Sean “Diddy” Combs' proposal for house arrest on his private island in Florida. Attorneys for the 55-year-old rapper - who is currently languishing in a New York jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges - proposed in a court hearing on Friday that Diddy could be detained at his house on Star Island in Florida.

However, according to Us Weekly, US District Judge Arun Subramanian rejected the idea stating, “That is not going to work.” Diddy’s team then made an alternative suggestion, asking if the rapper could be placed under house arrest at his Upper East Side apartment. They offered to have 24/7 security with two guards in the three-bedroom property with Diddy and an additional guard stationed downstairs.

They went on to suggest this set-up would be “substantially more restrictive” than the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where he is currently residing. This was Diddy’s fourth time seeking bail and a decision is set to be made next week. Combs has been behind bars after facing a September indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, with his criminal trial set for May 2025.

Earlier this month, he was also hit with five complaints of sexual misconduct, from clients represented by attorney Tony Buzbee. Buzbee had announced that he was representing more than 100 clients who say they were the victims of Combs. Combs has denied committing any sexual abuse and his attorneys said after the first flood of complaints filed by Mr Buzbee’s clients Combs cannot “address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus”.