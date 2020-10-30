Kanye West pens open letter on American future in newspaper advert

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Rapper Kanye West has taken out a political advert in the New York Times days ahead of the 2020 presidential election. His open letter, titled “Dear Future”, envisions how the future of America should be. “With the election only a few days away, presidential candidate Kanye West is rapidly spreading his message of an optimistic future with potential voters,” a press release states. “West is both poetic and promising in his words, saying he knows the ‘world is going to get better’.” The “Jesus Is Lord” rapper writes: “Dear Future, I still believe in you. We still believe in you. Even in our darkest moments, We believe.”

West, 43, adds that “we” — presumably Americans — believe in “world at peace,” “our people,” and “our families.”

The practising Christian, who launched his own gospel music gathering, Sunday Service, also said: “We will see families anchoring on faith. Our future holds a better America.”

“Our future will provide expecting families with a safe and secure plan that values every stage of life,” West continued.

“Our future will provide a justice system that treats everyone equally regardless of their socio-economic status. Our future will provide an education system that promotes freedom and visionary thinking.

““Our happy, healthy future looks like the new Garden of Eden with children running and the elderly brimming with joy on how beautiful our world has become. Our future has homes for everyone.”

His letter again addressed his faith, stating: “Jesus loves everyone. When I close my eyes, I see our God providing us with a bright future.

“I feel like a kid the night before Christmas when I think about our future.”

West concluded: “God is love. Let’s lead with love. Our future is waiting on us.”

The open letter was accompanied by a campaign video of the Yeezy CEO standing in front of a black-and-white American flag, in which he asked: “What is just? True justice?”

He once again reiterated his religious beliefs as a foundation of his political efforts.

“We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion including, of course, prayer,” West said in the clip, paid for by the Kanye 2020 campaign.

“Through prayer, faith can be restored. We, as a people, are called to a greater service than ourselves.”

West concluded in the ad: “I am Kanye West and I approve this message,” alongside text that read, “Vote Kanye West. Write in Kanye West.”

West announced he was running for US president in July under the newly formed “Birthday Party”.

IOL