Monday, September 19, 2022

Kate Winslet 'rushed to hospital' after suffering leg injury on Croatian film set

Kate Winslet. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Published 1h ago

Kate Winslet has been "rushed to hospital" after suffering a leg injury.

The 46-year-old actress is filming in the Croatian village of Kupari and required medical attention after reportedly slipping over on the set of new biopic “Lee”, according to the Croatian press.

She is said to have been taken to the nearby Dubrovnik Hospital, following a 15 minute journey in a black van, and arrived at the medical facility wearing black clothes and a mask as she was ushered in by "several people."

However, Winslet will continue with shooting her role "as planned" over the course of the upcoming week, with the trip to hospital having been described as a measure of "precaution".

A representative for Winslet told Metro: “She is fine and will be filming this week as planned."

In the film, the “Titanic” star takes on the title role of Vogue photographer Elizabeth "Lee" Miller and is joined by the likes of Jude Law, Josh O’Connor, Marion Cotillard and Andy Samberg in the upcoming HBO movie.

Meanwhile, the “Sense And Sensibility” actress recently wrapped up filming on the upcoming sci-fi movie “Avatar 2” and explained that during a stunt that required her to remain underwater for seven minutes, she initially felt "wonderful" but then found herself wondering if she had died.

She said: "God, it’s just wonderful. Your mind completely drifts off. You can’t think about anything, you can’t make lists in your head, you’re just looking at the bubbles underneath you. My first words (when I resurfaced) were, “Am I dead?” Yes, I thought I died!"

