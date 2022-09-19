Kate Winslet 'rushed to hospital' after suffering leg injury on Croatian film set

The 46-year-old actress is filming in the Croatian village of Kupari and required medical attention after reportedly slipping over on the set of new biopic “Lee”, according to the Croatian press.

She is said to have been taken to the nearby Dubrovnik Hospital, following a 15 minute journey in a black van, and arrived at the medical facility wearing black clothes and a mask as she was ushered in by "several people."

However, Winslet will continue with shooting her role "as planned" over the course of the upcoming week, with the trip to hospital having been described as a measure of "precaution".

A representative for Winslet told Metro: “She is fine and will be filming this week as planned."