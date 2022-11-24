Kim Kardashian is trolled on Twitter after asking a sincere question

When it comes to reality stars, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris, you either love them or hate them. The women fast became household names globally after they graced our TV screens with their popular reality show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, in 2007.

The show ran for a staggering twenty seasons before they upgraded the show to “The Kardashians”, which has already seen mega success in just two seasons in. The new and improved series gave fans a front row seat into their business ventures, their homes, behind the scenes campaigns, Kourtney’s new romance with Travis Scott, Khloe’s baby-daddy drama and a bunch of other stuff. Now it seems like Kim wants to know what her fans would like to see in season three.

Leaving herself vulnerable to trolls on social media, she posed a question and followers weren’t afraid to lay it on her. She recently tweeted: “What do you guys wanna see for season 3 of The Kardashians? Do you guys like family stuff? Work stuff? Kids stuff? BTS of shoots? Family pranks?” What do you guys wanna see for season 3 of The Kardashians? Do you guys like family stuff? Work stuff? Kids stuff? BTS of shoots? Family pranks? — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 24, 2022 While some tweeps gave their opinion others used it to let her know what they “hate” about the new show.

“Home decorating/renovation process and party planning, not just the final reveal. I like most family and work stuff but bored by every photoshoot bts tbh. “You should show different sides of the work stuff not just when there's a photoshoot campaign or store opening,” tweeted @keongmasnya. Home decorating/renovation process and party planning, not just the final reveal. I like most family and work stuff but bored by every photoshoot bts tbh. You should show different sides of the work stuff not just when there's a photoshoot campaign or store opening — anakbawang (@keongmasnya) November 24, 2022 @IndeeDavie wrote: “Scott. We want more Scott and less Kravis. Please, for the love of God. Less Kravis. If I hear one more whispered “yeah baby” or see another make out scene I’m gonna kill my self I stg.“

Scott. We want more Scott and less Kravis. Please, for the love of God. Less Kravis. If I hear one more whispered “yeah baby” or see another make out scene I’m gonna kill my self I stg — Indee Davie (@IndeeDavie) November 24, 2022 @infamouslyleho replied: “honestly when kourtney comes on I don’t even watch anymore lol.” honestly when kourtney comes on I don’t even watch anymore lol — Leho Suckswhore (@infamouslyleho) November 24, 2022 @MoeGuio dragged Kim by tweeting: “How about you dissappear? And live a normal, dignified life? ENOUGH OF YOU in today's culture.” How about you dissappear? And live a normal, dignified life?

ENOUGH OF YOU in today's culture. — ontariogirl (@MoeGuio) November 24, 2022 @LaLa5580 said: “You have enough money to retire and get out of the limelight and live in luxury for the rest of your life and pass it to your children who will also love extremely well.