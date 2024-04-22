Kwela Tebza's Tebogo Lerole wants men to lead the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide

Kwela Tebza's Tebogo Lerole is committed to standing in the gap and tackling this pervasive issue of gender-based violence with the #MzansiActNow campaign. Mzansi Act Now was established by concerned South African men and women to fight the scourge of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, end GBVF and Societal Ills in communities and champion safer spaces.

On April 13, a Hike Against GBVF and Fun Day Picnic programme was hosted at Rietvlei Zoo Farm to elevate the physical and mental stimulation of communities and raise GBVF awareness. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @edwardbillion “This is our third year running the Hike Against GBVF, the programme has grown immensely,” said Lerole “Growing in numbers from 20 people hiking to 250 participants per Hike, we have seen corporate companies and government take part in the Hike Against GBVF. Key messaging has been delivered strategically as well as the recruitment of participants as our active ambassadors.”

Lerole said while many men tend to distance themselves from being part of the solution in GBVF, his campaigns were all-inclusive to drive change, leaving no man behind. “Men are largely the missing element and force needed to conquer GBVF,” explains Lerole. “The sooner men can start taking a stand and accountability for their actions, the quicker we will end violence targeted at women, and children.

“We need to advance programmes that change the behaviour of men who are perpetrators of these heinous crimes and by rallying more men as GBVF ambassadors we will advance quickly the war on GBVF. “Through continuous participation in Mzansi Act Now community upliftment programmes, men have to belong in sectors and forums of men to build character and capacitate their lack of participation in the family nucleus structures. “We need more men to take up active citizenship roles or local hero roles. The young boys growing up seek for men to look up to as role models,” said Lerole.

Lerole explains that the organisation has seen progress in the communities in which they are working. “We are seeing more communities responding and signing up to the cause. “People of all ages are rising and forming community policing structures that groom and improve men and boys to become responsible members of the community.”

Having the ability to amplify the voices of the voiceless, change the mindset of men at large and the recreation and conversion of hotspots into safer spaces, has been the most rewarding aspect since starting this initiative, said Lerole. “Activism and advocacy is my core focus. Educating broader South Africans from government, corporate sector, faith-based organisation, men forums and sectors. “We wish to encourage victims and survivors of GBVF to speak out and have a voice, it's high time we stop harbouring animals within our communities.”