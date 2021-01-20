Lady Gaga, JLo dazzle at Biden inauguration

Washington, United States - Lady Gaga launched Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony by belting out a classic rendition of the US national anthem, donning a billowing ball gown and enormous dove brooch.

The long-sleeved gown, reportedly Schiaparelli, featured a fitted navy drop-waist bodice with a demure mock neck collar, a look completed with a voluminous scarlet skirt that ensured she kept her Covid-friendly distance.

"My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land," Gaga tweeted ahead of her performance.

Lady Gaga leaves after singing the National Anthem at the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington. Picture: Tasos Katopodis/Pool via Reuters

Following Gaga's performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" Jennifer Lopez took the stage, performing Woody Guthrie's classic "This Land Is Your Land", a tune with socialist leanings the folk legend is said to have written in response to the more nationalistic "God Bless America."