Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Lawrence Maleka joins a new romantic comedy film, ‘Lobola Man’

Catch Lawrence Maleka in a new romantic comedy movie. Picture: Supplied

Catch Lawrence Maleka in a new romantic comedy movie. Picture: Supplied

Published 5h ago

By Cebolethu Shinga

The multi-talented Lawrence Maleka, renowned for his exceptional work in both acting and TV hosting, is making a triumphant return to the screen in a new romantic comedy film, 'Lobola Man'.

‘Lobola Man’, a romantic comedy movie set to premiere on July 12 on Netflix. This film features several known actors including Sandile Mahlangu, Thembsie Matu, Nimrod Nkosi, and Lawrence Maleka.

Maleka’s ability to bring life to his roles, combined with his natural charisma and on-screen chemistry, have made him a beloved figure in the South African entertainment industry, and fans are eager to see what he has in store.

X user @ModestyUbuhle congratulated Maleka saying she can’t wait to watch the film.

“Cannot wait. Congratulations Mr Maleka.”

Another X user @Realitytvpikin said that because of Maleka, she also can’t wait for the movie.

“Because of sir Lawrence, can’t wait.”

@OnlyOneMellie on X praised Maleka for his talent and hard work.

“Listen, this man comes through every single time. Absolutely love his versatility. Such talent and hard work.”

On X, @AdorableHot expressed how they have missed his acting skills.

“We have missed him.“

