Liam Hemsworth is "taking it slow" with Maddison Brown because he is not ready to rush into a new relationship following his split with Miley Cyrus.
The 29-year-old actor was spotted passionately kissing the 22-year-old 'Dynasty' actress during a recent lunch date in New York but friends say Liam, who split from Miley Cyrus two months ago after less than a year of marriage, isn't ready to rush into anything.
A source told PEOPLE: "It's very new. Liam is taking it slow but he's definitely interested in her."
The news comes after it was recently reported that Liam is "open to meeting people" following his split from 26-year-old Miley.
A source said: "He hasn't been dating anyone. But he's open to meeting people."