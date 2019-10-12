Liam Hemsworth 'taking it slow' with Maddison Brown









A bearded Liam Hemsworth is spotted leaving a gas station in LA. Picture: Bang Showbiz Liam Hemsworth is "taking it slow" with Maddison Brown because he is not ready to rush into a new relationship following his split with Miley Cyrus. The 29-year-old actor was spotted passionately kissing the 22-year-old 'Dynasty' actress during a recent lunch date in New York but friends say Liam, who split from Miley Cyrus two months ago after less than a year of marriage, isn't ready to rush into anything. A source told PEOPLE: "It's very new. Liam is taking it slow but he's definitely interested in her." The news comes after it was recently reported that Liam is "open to meeting people" following his split from 26-year-old Miley. A source said: "He hasn't been dating anyone. But he's open to meeting people."

Liam filed for divorce from Miley several days after their split, whilst she was romancing Kaitlynn Carter.

The "Slide Away" hitmaker has since ended things with the 'Hills: New Beginnings' star, and is now believed to be dating Cody Simpson.

In a statement released at the time of their break up, a representative for Liam and Miley said: "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Days before he filed for divorce, Liam wrote on Instagram: "Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."