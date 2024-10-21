Liam Payne’s record company dropped him just days before his death

Liam Payne was dropped by his record label because they believed that the music he wanted to make wouldn't win over his One Direction fanbase. Their decision was also influenced by social media memes and jokes people recently made about him online.

Payne, who died aged 31 on Wednesday after falling from the third floor of a hotel in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires, was served a devastating blow by Universal Music, who put his second album on hold before quietly dropping him. The Universal Music executives were making budget cuts, and the former One Direction star's bad press ultimately helped to determine his fate. Last month, fans expressed concern on social media about Payne after he appeared to act erratically in a TikTok video uploaded by his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

@kateecass Lol this is chaiotic ♬ original sound - Kateecass Cassidy uploaded a clip in which she showed off their 'outfit of the night check' and Payne was seen popping in and out of the frame almost tripping her up multiple times as she was trying to talk through what she was wearing.

Fans flooded the platform with comments: @Kaylee: “I thought he was a Liam Payne lookalike and that this was satire.” @No one important: “No one can convince me these are real.”:

@Evelyn: “why does it look like a skit.” @Sarah: “Did he say that was maya’s jacket or am I crazy??? I def misheard him, right???” Days later, on October 2, Payne was filmed dancing the macarena during an intermission at Niall Horan's concert in Buenos Aires.

The clip went viral, but social media users were less kind and described Payne as embarrassing and cringe-worthy. @Kthanksbye: “Even the security guard is trying to save his embarrassment.” @Blondie: “He’s like the guest who wears white to your wedding.”