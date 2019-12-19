The allegations have since sparked a social media uproar, with celebrities including former YFM radio hosts DJ Fresh. Picture: Supplied

Local celebrities on Wednesday, made some shocking revelations about eNCA news boss Kanthan Pillay who is currently under the spotlight following allegations of mistreatment by former political journalist Samkele Maseko. This comes after Maseko, who recently resigned from the news channel, took to Twitter detailing how he was allegedly escorted out of the building without serving his notice period.

Maseko’s tweet was a response to Pillay’s Twitter recent post that read “rats are swimming toward a sinking ship.” The tweet has since been deleted.

The tweet seems to be Pillay throwing shade after Maseko had jumped ship and joined the SABC news channel.

In response to Pillay’s tweet, Maseko wrote “Do want me to speak about how you threw me out of the @eNCA building like a dog who had stolen something. How you came to my desk and said I should pack my shit and follow you to HR. You are heartless and unethical. Denying some(one) a chance to serve a notice period.”