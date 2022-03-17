AKA is among the top rappers in Mzansi and in an unreleased song posted on his social media platforms, he reminds fans of his stellar rapping skills. While the song may have been “just for fun” and some “practice”, it seems it has also served as an outlet for AKA to get a few things off his chest.

In the snippet, Supa Mega addresses a few issues such as his mental health, especially in the past year, which was a tough year for him publicly and privately, following the tragic passing of his fiancé Anele Tembe. In the first verse AKA goes on about how the late rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, was offered a role to host ’The Braai Show’ but declined the offer. He also goes on to touch on the show, which has been the subject of a copyright legal battle. The “Fela in Versace” hit-maker also raps about being suicidal during this period.

Just for fun. Practice🔪 pic.twitter.com/W9CkaIMfXp — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 16, 2022 “Shout out to Makhado, principles, morals, they said come host The Braai Show, he said no ways. Around the time that I was suicidal. The narrative was Supa Mega doesn't have bread,” he raps. AKA also speaks about how people were waiting for his downfall and how they didn't believe he would get back on top. The rapper seems to be on quite the buzz following his legal victory in ’The Braai Show’ saga.

AKA on Monday shared news of his legal victory in his ownership battle over the show. Taking to social media he shared a statement and legal documents confirming the news. He also revealed that he would be coming for the coins that are rightfully his from the second season which aired late last year, with his rival Cassper Nyovest as the host. Every single entity, being a person, broadcaster, production house and those who benefitted through incidental/free exposure, I am coming for my coins.



Every single contract of this past season, will be audited … https://t.co/KUep3tQ2e3 — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 15, 2022 “Every single entity, being a person, broadcaster, production house and those who benefited through incidental/free exposure, I am coming for my coins,” he tweeted.