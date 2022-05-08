10 fab SA celebrity moms you need follow on TikTok

With #MomTok garnering more than 1.8 billion views globally, it’s safe to say that TikTok is truly a platform for everyone, especially moms who know how to bring it. In light of Mother's Day, which is just around the corner, it seems the perfect time to acknowledge some amazing South African mothers who continue to rock on the app every day.

Whether they are businesswomen, actresses or full-time content creators, what unites these moms is their love for sharing their personal lives and experiences authentically. Check out these amazing moms below: Loot Love

The mother of twins takes to her TikTok to share moments with her toddler daughters. One of her recent posts describes the peak of toddler madness with a story of an incident with one of her daughters. ♬ original sound - Luthando Shosha @loveloot2 I really could be wrong, but I rate I’m also really right. 🥺❤️‍🔥 #TheLittleIKnow When they are not having such moments, Luthando Shosha will share videos of herself playing with her girls or dressing up like a boss. Olwe2lesh

Motherhood is one of Olwethu Leshabane's greatest joys, which is why she has continued to share these moments on her blog, The Art of a Superwoman, for years. @olwe2lesh Still don’t know what I want...😪😭 ♬ original sound - Olwe2Lesh Now on TikTok too, she continues to post tell-it-all videos of what it’s like to be a mom of three boys. She has learnt to match their energy with fun play dates, but of course makes time for herself and all things glam too.

Bontle_ba_Afrika With nearly one million followers on TikTok, Bontle remains true to herself. And who is she? A cool mum who is always willing to drop a dance move or two. @bontle_ba_afrika My little sprinkle pop 😊 ♬ original sound - Slamuri Aside from that, Bontle also loves to share content that includes memes and fashion.

RamiChuene Another actress bringing it all to the platform is Rami. One of her recent posts features one of her grandkids doing the #dropitchallenge. @ramichuene ♬ Partition - Beyoncé #dropitchallenge by #dino In addition to taking part in challenges, she also loves to feature her time with family and friends.

Pearl_Thusi Pearl loves posting videos that demonstrate her lip-synching skills as well as her sense of humour and glam side. @pearl_thusi IS THIS YOUR MOM THOUGH!!! 🙀😹 @heyitsthando ♬ original sound - Pearl Thusi Now and then, we also get to see her daughters in her content.

LondieLondon_ While the musician has featured her son in some of her TikTok challenges, her content primarily focuses on dance and comedic lip-synch. @londielondon_ #meimhot ♬ Like A Heator Amapiano Remix - Jashmir With nearly 300 000 followers on TikTok, Londie also uses the platform to share snippets of her work.