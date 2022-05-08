10 fab SA celebrity moms you need follow on TikTok

With #MomTok garnering more than 1.8 billion views globally, it’s safe to say that TikTok is truly a platform for everyone, especially moms who know how to bring it.
In light of Mother's Day, which is just around the corner, it seems the perfect time to acknowledge some amazing South African mothers who continue to rock on the app every day.
Whether they are businesswomen, actresses or full-time content creators, what unites these moms is their love for sharing their personal lives and experiences authentically.
Check out these amazing moms below:
Loot Love
The mother of twins takes to her TikTok to share moments with her toddler daughters. One of her recent posts describes the peak of toddler madness with a story of an incident with one of her daughters.
@loveloot2 I really could be wrong, but I rate I’m also really right. 🥺❤️🔥 #TheLittleIKnow ♬ original sound - Luthando Shosha
When they are not having such moments, Luthando Shosha will share videos of herself playing with her girls or dressing up like a boss.
Olwe2lesh
Motherhood is one of Olwethu Leshabane's greatest joys, which is why she has continued to share these moments on her blog, The Art of a Superwoman, for years.
@olwe2lesh
Still don’t know what I want...😪😭♬ original sound - Olwe2Lesh
Now on TikTok too, she continues to post tell-it-all videos of what it’s like to be a mom of three boys.
She has learnt to match their energy with fun play dates, but of course makes time for herself and all things glam too.
Connie_Ferguson
As Connie continues to post videos of herself jumping onto trendy TikTok challenges, she has quickly become one of TikTok's coolest mums.
@connie_ferguson Family fun😂❤️ #connieferguson #fyp #foryoupage @ali.ferguson_ @astoshiah @sediimatsunyane ♬ Jersey anniversary - Malcolm B
Furthermore, this fitness fanatic loves to share workout sessions and fun moments with her family doing what they do best – dancing!
Manaka Ranaka
Manaka’s recent post tagging #MomsOfTikTok sees her answer questions relating to motherhood.
@manakaranaka #MomsOfTikTok #MotherOf3 #Motherhood #SiyazalaAsidlali #Mama #Mommy #Mme #Yaya #ManakaRanaka ♬ original sound - Edel Bolger
While she loves to share videos from her fun-filled life with her other colleagues, followers of Manaka can also expect to see posts with her family from time to time.
Bontle_ba_Afrika
With nearly one million followers on TikTok, Bontle remains true to herself. And who is she? A cool mum who is always willing to drop a dance move or two.
@bontle_ba_afrika
My little sprinkle pop 😊♬ original sound - Slamuri
Aside from that, Bontle also loves to share content that includes memes and fashion.
RamiChuene
Another actress bringing it all to the platform is Rami. One of her recent posts features one of her grandkids doing the #dropitchallenge.
@ramichuene #dropitchallenge by #dino ♬ Partition - Beyoncé
In addition to taking part in challenges, she also loves to feature her time with family and friends.
Pearl_Thusi
Pearl loves posting videos that demonstrate her lip-synching skills as well as her sense of humour and glam side.
@pearl_thusi IS THIS YOUR MOM THOUGH!!! 🙀😹 @heyitsthando ♬ original sound - Pearl Thusi
Now and then, we also get to see her daughters in her content.
PhindileGwala_
Phindile’s content and personality on TikTok is quite different from what her fans would see on screen when she’s acting.
@phindilegwala_ My daughter was never ready at the end 😂😂😂 #MotherAndDaughter ❤️ #KuyaDesembeka ♬ Love Nwantiti (Dance Lessons) - Lord Hec
Via her TikTok page, the actress loves to show off another side of her personality, sharing content that features various sounds, dance sessions and lip-synching which sometimes includes her daughter.
LondieLondon_
While the musician has featured her son in some of her TikTok challenges, her content primarily focuses on dance and comedic lip-synch.
@londielondon_ #meimhot ♬ Like A Heator Amapiano Remix - Jashmir
With nearly 300 000 followers on TikTok, Londie also uses the platform to share snippets of her work.
MissDeniseZimba
The ever bubbly and funny Denise brings her humorous side to the platform through various comedic videos.
@missdenisezimba Having fun with filters!!! 😅🤣🤣🤣 #tiktoksouthafrica #momanddaughtermesstiktok ♬ original sound - Denise Zimba
However, she also loves to feature adorable exclusives with her daughter. Denise is definitely living it up on the platform.