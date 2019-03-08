Rapper AKA is among the nominees in the Favourite South African Star category. Picture: Supplied

Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) at a media press conference announced the host and nominees for the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs) along with a first-time Nickelodeon KCA nomination live-stream event across Nickelodeon’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter handles and channels. Alex Okosi Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa) commented, "The Nickelodeon brand in Africa is all about empowering children on the continent and Nickelodeon KCA provides a platform for them to celebrate their favourite stars. Congratulations to all the nominees that are representing our continent at this global event which unites children with fun, slime and laughter."

The five effervescent stars that make up the South African nominees for the only live event where kids' votes count and the biggest stars of the day line up to get slimed include: Nomzamo Mbatha, AKA, Siya Kolisi, Kagiso Rabada and Somizi in the Favourite South African Star category and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, IK Osakioduwa (Nigeria), Sauti Sol (Kenya) and Stone Bwoy (Ghana) in the Favourite African Star category. Globally acclaimed musician Davido from Nigeria is the Africa nominee in the Favourite Global Music Star award featured amongst David Guetta and Taylor Swift.

Internationally recognised actress and activist, Nomzamo Mbatha, who attended the media announcement in Johannesburg said: "To be seen and voted for as one of the top 5 by the kids of South Africa, just melts my heart as it's a validation of what I do. The Nickelodeon KCA is all about fun and celebration, the biggest kids’ party in the world. It’s 'un-adulterated' fun, while honouring kids’ opinions, and taps into the kid in all of us."

Prominent Hip Hop artist and musician, AKA, who was at the press conference with his daughter said, "Everyone who knows me will tell you, I am a BIG kid at heart. So to get a nod from the kids is super special. It says the kids are listening and paying attention and that for me, as a Dad, is a huge deal and an honour."

Music mogul DJ Khaled is set to host the 2019 Nickelodeon’s KCAs, the biggest, slimiest party of the year for kids. DJ Khaled will bring his music, signature catchphrases and larger-than-life personality to the Kids' Choice Awards stage. DJ Khaled is also nominated in three categories at the Awards.

Leading the pack with the most nominations are: Avengers: Infinity War, with 10 nominations; Black Panther, with five nominations; and Cardi B and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, with four nominations each. First-time nominees include: Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, James Corden, Noah Centineo, Bebe Rexha, Tyra Banks and Riverdale. This year also introduces five new categories for voting:

Favourite TV Host, Favourite TV Judges, Favourite Superhero and Favourite Gamer. And, for the first time, kids will get to decide how they want to help the world in a new category called How Do You Want to Help?

Beginning today, fans can cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KCA2019. Fans will also be able to cast their vote through social media on Twitter using #artistname #KCA, and for the first time ever, Nickelodeon will be enabling voting on specific posts on Instagram.

Catch the Kids' Choice awards on DStv channel 308 at 5.05pm CAT on Sunday, 24 March.