12th annual Feather Awards nominees revealed
South Africa will once again celebrate the various contributions made by the wider LGBTQI+ community at this year’s Feather Awards under the theme “Turn Up the Love”.
This its 12th year the awards has evolved from solely an award celebration back in 2008 to a full array of well planned and executed LGBTQI+ advocacy activations that take place throughout the year.
The “usually controversial” list was announced at an intimate gathering in Johannesburg and comprised of personalities and individuals from various industry sectors including entertainment, lifestyle, sport and the business sector.
Each nominated individual, in one way or the other, has either represented, inspired, or scandalised the LGBTQI+ community with excellence and distinction over a period of twelve months.
See the full list of nominees below:
Best Styled Individual
Anele Papu
Jimmy Nevis
Thishiwe Ziqubu
Hunk of The Year
Ryle Rene De Morny
Gorata Nzimande
Dr. Fezile Mkhize
Hot Chick of The Year
Blue Mbombo
Celeste Khumalo
Siphesihle Ndaba
Sports Personality of The Year
Siya Kolisi
Bongiwe Msomi
Makazole Mampipi
Best Rainbow Parenting
Napo Masheane
Hlubi Mthimkhulu and Mduduzi Motaung
Buhlebendalo and Botshelo
Best LGBTIQ Student Movement
Up&Out Tuks
NWU LGBTI: Transformation Association
Rainbow UCT
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector
Do Better
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector
Queer Wellness Centre
Nike SA
Engage Mens Health
Diva Extraordinaire of The Year
Connie Chiume
Lindiwe Sisulu
Refiloe Modiselle
Media Award of The Year
Motswako
Yim’lo
Blood & Water
The River
Social Media Personality of The Year
Aus Velemina
Vuyokazi Nguqu
Siv Ngezi
Coconut Kelz
Cutest Couple of The Year
Nomsa & Zandile
Ricky & Tony
Sape & Vaivi
Role Model of The Year
Sade Giliberti
SWEAT
Dr Dulcy Stapler Rakumakoe
Drama Queen of The Year
Covid-19 Solidarity Fund
The Gigabytes
Somizi and Dinner kwa Somizi
Socialite of The Year
Olwee
Sarah Langa
Shauwn Mkhize
Musician of The Year
Makhadzi
Master KG
Zoe Modiga
Fag Hag of The Year
Shumi Dantile
Shauwn Mkhize
Siv Ngezi
African Feather of the Year
Frank Mugisha