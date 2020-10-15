EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
METRO FM Bujy at the Feather Awards. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)
12th annual Feather Awards nominees revealed

South Africa will once again celebrate the various contributions made by the wider LGBTQI+ community at this year’s Feather Awards under the theme “Turn Up the Love”.

This its 12th year the awards has evolved from solely an award celebration back in 2008 to a full array of well planned and executed LGBTQI+ advocacy activations that take place throughout the year.

The “usually controversial” list was announced at an intimate gathering in Johannesburg and comprised of personalities and individuals from various industry sectors including entertainment, lifestyle, sport and the business sector.

Each nominated individual, in one way or the other, has either represented, inspired, or scandalised the LGBTQI+ community with excellence and distinction over a period of twelve months.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Styled Individual

Anele Papu

Jimmy Nevis

Thishiwe Ziqubu

Hunk of The Year

Ryle Rene De Morny

Gorata Nzimande

Dr. Fezile Mkhize

Hot Chick of The Year

Blue Mbombo

Celeste Khumalo

Siphesihle Ndaba

Sports Personality of The Year

Siya Kolisi

Bongiwe Msomi

Makazole Mampipi

Best Rainbow Parenting

Napo Masheane

Hlubi Mthimkhulu and Mduduzi Motaung

Buhlebendalo and Botshelo

Best LGBTIQ Student Movement

Up&Out Tuks

NWU LGBTI: Transformation Association

Rainbow UCT

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector

Do Better

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector

Queer Wellness Centre

Nike SA

Engage Mens Health

Diva Extraordinaire of The Year

Connie Chiume

Lindiwe Sisulu

Refiloe Modiselle

Media Award of The Year

Motswako

Yim’lo

Blood & Water

The River

Social Media Personality of The Year

Aus Velemina

Vuyokazi Nguqu

Siv Ngezi

Coconut Kelz

Cutest Couple of The Year

Nomsa & Zandile

Ricky & Tony

Sape & Vaivi

Role Model of The Year

Sade Giliberti

SWEAT

Dr Dulcy Stapler Rakumakoe

Drama Queen of The Year

Covid-19 Solidarity Fund

The Gigabytes

Somizi and Dinner kwa Somizi

Socialite of The Year

Olwee

Sarah Langa

Shauwn Mkhize

Musician of The Year

Makhadzi

Master KG

Zoe Modiga

Fag Hag of The Year

Shumi Dantile

Shauwn Mkhize

Siv Ngezi

African Feather of the Year

Frank Mugisha

LGBTQIA

