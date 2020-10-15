12th annual Feather Awards nominees revealed

South Africa will once again celebrate the various contributions made by the wider LGBTQI+ community at this year’s Feather Awards under the theme “Turn Up the Love”.

This its 12th year the awards has evolved from solely an award celebration back in 2008 to a full array of well planned and executed LGBTQI+ advocacy activations that take place throughout the year.

The “usually controversial” list was announced at an intimate gathering in Johannesburg and comprised of personalities and individuals from various industry sectors including entertainment, lifestyle, sport and the business sector.

Each nominated individual, in one way or the other, has either represented, inspired, or scandalised the LGBTQI+ community with excellence and distinction over a period of twelve months.

See the full list of nominees below: