13 SA celebrities who lost a parent in 2020

As the year 2020 comes to a close, we remember celebrities who in the midst of the global pandemic had to endure the loss of a parent. Many wore their heart on their sleeve as they opened up on social media and shared their heartbreak and overwhelming sadness with their millions of fans. Below is a list of some of the South African stars who have mourned the loss of a parent in 2020. Gospel star Dr Tumi Dr Tumi Makweya lost his father Pastor MD Makweya this week.

The gospel sensation took to social media to announce with great sadness that his father had died, expressing his heartbreak, also paying a heartwarming tribute to his father.

He wrote: ”Hi Fam. So sad to announce ... the passing of my dear dad. He was such a beautiful gift to our family and the body of Christ. So humbled and honoured for the years God blessed me with him in my life. It was such a great honour to be called his son. One of the greatest gifts was him raising me to know Christ and showing me the unfailing love of a father. This is such a great loss in my life and our family. I will deeply and greatly miss him. 💔💔”

Rapper Da L.E.S

Rapper Da L.E.S announced this week that his father Leslie Mampe Senior had died. The star broke the sad news on Twitter, he wrote: “R.I.P Leslie Jonathan Mampe SNR”

R.I.P Leslie Jonathan Mampe SNR 🕊🙏🏾 — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) December 29, 2020

Music producer Oskido

Music powerhouse Oskido, real name Oscar Mdlongwa, announced the death of his father, veteran politician Esaph Mdlongwa in October.

Mdlongwa, one of the co-founders of Zimbabwe’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), who had a lengthy battle with diabetes, succumbed to Covid-19.

Oskido also paid a moving tribute to the man who “inspired to understand the value of life”.

He wrote: “It’s with great sadness 2 let you know that I have lost my old man due to COVID19, a great man who inspired me to understand the value of life. So long Mdala, rest well. I will see you again in the next lifetime. You’ve shown us a way & shone the light Akwehlanga lungehlang (Condolences).”

It’s with great sadness 2 let you know that I have lost my old man due to COVID19, a great man who inspired me to understand the value of life. So long Mdala, rest well. I will see you again in the next lifetime. You’ve showed us a way & shone the light Akwehlanga lungehlang 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/7rs7Dixiou — KeepTheFaith EP Out Now (@OskidoIBelieve) October 15, 2020

Actress and TV host Khanyi Mbau and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza

In September, siblings Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe Dambuza lost their father, Soweto businessman and taxi tycoon Menzi Mcunu.

Dambuza first broke the news and posted two pictures of him and his father with the caption: ”My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. I am numb and so confused! I am shattered!! F irst my mom now my dad!

“I don’t know how to feel!!! Like how does one say ’My parents are deceased!’ like I don’t have no parents no more. Like they dead!”

My last alive parent, my dad has passed on. I am numb and so confused! I am shattered!! first my mom now my dad!



I don’t know how to feel!!! Like how does one say “ My parents are deceased! “ like I don’t have no parents no more. Like they dead! pic.twitter.com/EUNz5qDivM — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) September 20, 2020

Mbau later shared the sad news on social media. She posted a picture of their father, with a caption: “Rest In Peace dad.”

Rest In Peace dad. pic.twitter.com/hFa2mFezJe — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) September 20, 2020

Actor and singer Ntobeko Shishi

In September Gomora actor Ntobeko Shishi lost his father.

Taking to Twitter the rising star shared the devastating news with his fans.

The youngster also expressed his gratitude for managing to reconcile with his father before his passing.

He wrote: “Every day I prayed for our reconciliation, but not like this. Thanks for listening to me before your departure. Even though sickness didn’t let you speak, I heard you.

“Forgive and love yourself timer, because I do. RIP Nzimase, tell ma how much I miss her.”

Everyday I prayed for our reconciliation, but not like this. Thanks for listening to me before your departure. Even though sickness didnt let you speak, I heard you. Forgive and love yourself timer, because I do. RIP Nzimase, tell ma how much I miss her pic.twitter.com/UFThF1ku1C — Ntobeko Sishi (@SishiiOfficial) September 17, 2020

Media mogul Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe

In August media personality and businessman Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe shared on social media that he had lost his beloved father.

Sharing his heartbreak on Instagram, the former “Metro FM” presenter wrote: “It is well with my soul. Rest In Peace Papa. 💔”

Actress Lerato Zah Moloi

In July actress Lerato Zah Moloi lost her mother, veteran actress Candy Moloi.

Moloi is best known for her starring role as Vho-Makhadzi on the SABC2 soap opera “Muvhango”.

“The Throne” actress recently celebrated her mother in a sweet tribute on social media. She wrote: “I remember Mama in a happy way. Missing my angel. 😇 #QueenDaughter👑 #MyMamaCandy♥️”

Radio and TV host Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung

July was a sad month for Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and his family after the passing of the family matriarch, veteran actress Mary Twala.

Taking to social media, Mhlongo-Motaung confirmed the death of his mother in a Twitter post dedicated to her, "My tree has fallen........lala Ma" along with a picture.

My tree has fallen........lala Ma pic.twitter.com/CjojR7k2uX — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) July 4, 2020

He also shared a touching tribute on his Instagram post which read: "Today's my late father's birthday.....and my mom decided to respond to his call to join him in heaven.....THE TREE HAS FALLEN...I'm shattered to the core.....but I'd be very selfish if I don’t release her....my mom lived to the fullest....achieved beyond her dreams....its hurts like hell.....I wont lie.....a day without her calling to either say I love u or give me money.......thank you South Africa for loving the phenomenal super star that is my mother...“

Gospel star Ntokozo Mbambo

Gospel sensation Ntokozo Mbambo lost her mother Pastor Nonhle Mbambo in July.

Taking to Instagram, the singer wrote: “My bestie has gone on to be with the Lord & a piece of me left with her 💔 This makes no sense at all but through it, all we are leaning on the everlasting arms of God 🙏🏽 Thank you for all the messages of comfort during this time. Please continue to pray for us.”

Actor Nay Maps

“The Queen” actor Nay Maps also expressed his great loss after the passing of his father Bishop Simeon Maphalala in July.

Taking to Instagram the star paid a moving tribute to his dad, he wrote: “❤️ Dad ❤️ I will Always Love You!..... Always!....

#Hero #MySuperHero #Legend #MyLegend #Icon #MyIcon #Teacher #MyTeacher #RoleModel #MyRoleModel #Inspiration #MyTrueInspiration

#Love #Humility #God

#TheEpitomeOfLoveAndHumility“

Radio and television host Azania Mosaka

Talk show host Azania Mosaka mourned the loss of her father in July.

Taking to social media, the 702 radio host shared the surreal pain of losing a parent. She said: "My father died on Saturday. I’m a mess. It’s not a dream."

She also shared extracts from a poem titled “Grief” from “Benedictus: A Book of Blessings” by John O'Donohue, sharing the message of support with those who also lost their loved ones.

She wrote: “If you are grieving too, this is for you, from my broken heart to yours. From a mind in a fog to yours. I wish us well in our walk with grief.”

Radio personality Sammy Sosa

Radio and TV personality Sammy Sosa expressed her pain and shock of losing her father earlier in the year.

Taking to social media, she wrote: “26.01.2020 / 18.12 I was never prepared for this, dad. Why now? I’m still lost for words and don’t even know how and when I’ll be able to accept the biggest loss in my life. I am going to miss you so so much.

“REST EASY, DADDY!!! I love you and will see you again.

“Love, your one and only daughter.“