Singer Busisiwe "Cici" Twala was found not guilty of assaulting her former lover Arthur Mafokate at the Midrand Magistrate's Court. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Local celebrities Kelly Khumalo, Busisiwe 'Cici' Thwala, Mandisa Nduna, Hulisani Ravele, Nelisiwe Sibiya and Dineo Nchabeleng lend their voices to curb the scourge of gender-based violence. With increased statistics on the number of abused women and children in South Africa, these artists together with Blackbrain Pictures have decided to stand up and use their platforms in challenging the country in taking action, in seeking justice for victims, discouraging any form of violence.

The 16 Days of Activism against abuse of women and children is an initiative endorsed by the government and in particular Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi Malobane who firmly believes that the courts should do more and better in protecting victims and punishing these crimes.

“Children are abused daily by their parents, by strangers, women suffer at the hands of men daily, women abuse children, there are a lot of crimes that go unpunished, we need to do better.”

Malobane’s department launched an initiative entitled Asifikeni which also encourages healthy and responsible living, driving and developing healthy habits to avoid fatalities.

The 16 days of Activism campaign is produced and shot by Blackbrain Pictures. The production owned by Mandla N and directed by Athi Petela.

“I am passionate about storytelling, I am a black woman and I know the hardships we face.

"I want this campaign to drive the message across that we will no longer tolerate abuse from men or anyone, a lot of people die in silence, with people watching, I hope this work inspires South Africans to stand up for each other and stop abuse, bringing abusers to book.

"I am excited about the people involved in this project, some survivors of these atrocities, some having encountered abuse in their families, some in relationships, we all know of someone that has been abused and this is why we need to stand up and do something” added Petela.

IOL/Supplied