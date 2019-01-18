"Our Perfect Wedding" host Vele Manenje is proving to not only enjoy her on-screen job but that she is comfortable in her own skin.
Here are some of our highlights we have gathered about her so far:
1. Her witty comments - it seems like moghel has a way with words and always has the right thing to say. Keeping us entertained always.
2. Multilingual - I mean what could beat this? Vele is able to connect with anyone, whether be it isiZulu, SiPedi or Xitsonga, your girl can adapt.
Is there a South African language that Vele doesn't know?! * She's such a vibe💜 #OPW #OurPerfectWedding— Ri_novated (@Ri_vamped92) January 13, 2019
3. Random dances - she is obviously having the time of her life, judging by the amount of dancing. She does. I counted more than 7 dances in just last week's episode.
Yass Vele! Makoti wanted her dress to be like so.😜 https://t.co/t5bVdPjuau #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/gR7P51GVWR— Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) January 13, 2019
4. She is loud - lol and that makes for a fun presenter right? She is permanently excited.
Vele is slaying this gig! I stan!#opw #OPWMzansi #OurPerfectWedding— Ntwana ya Bopline (@SeedAforika) January 13, 2019
Vele is such a breath of fresh air as the host (the fact that she is multi lingual is a plus) #OPWMzansi #OPW— LoveMore (@ThandoShiks) January 6, 2019