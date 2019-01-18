Vele Manenje. Picture: Instagram

"Our Perfect Wedding" host Vele Manenje is proving to not only enjoy her on-screen job but that she is comfortable in her own skin. Here are some of our highlights we have gathered about her so far:

1. Her witty comments - it seems like moghel has a way with words and always has the right thing to say. Keeping us entertained always.

2. Multilingual - I mean what could beat this? Vele is able to connect with anyone, whether be it isiZulu, SiPedi or Xitsonga, your girl can adapt.

Is there a South African language that Vele doesn't know?! * She's such a vibe💜 #OPW #OurPerfectWedding — Ri_novated (@Ri_vamped92) January 13, 2019

3. Random dances - she is obviously having the time of her life, judging by the amount of dancing. She does. I counted more than 7 dances in just last week's episode.

Yass Vele! Makoti wanted her dress to be like so.😜 https://t.co/t5bVdPjuau #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/gR7P51GVWR — Our Perfect Wedding (@OPWMzansi) January 13, 2019

4. She is loud - lol and that makes for a fun presenter right? She is permanently excited.

Vele is such a breath of fresh air as the host (the fact that she is multi lingual is a plus) #OPWMzansi #OPW — LoveMore (@ThandoShiks) January 6, 2019



