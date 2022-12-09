5 breakthrough local talents took 2022 by storm

One thing that always signifies that the year is drawing to an end is the arrival of December, which comes with a lot of wrapped features looking back at the year that was. As a staunch music lover, I always look forward to music channels and radio top chart countdowns that highlights all the great music that we got to consume throughout the year.

Without the artists we wouldn’t have great music and it goes without saying, there have been some fresh acts that have broken through the tough industry. As we look back in reflection, we’ve rounded up five breakthrough local talents who took 2022 by storm. Toss

Amapiano artist Toss entered the industry with a bang! When he shared a video of himself topless shaking hips sideways, dancing to “Umlando” by 9umba, Mdoovar and him, he became a viral sensation. Since then he has gone on to show the power of consistency. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOSS 🇿🇦 (@indabakabani) Toss capitalised on his moment and ran without, he didn’t just get Mzansi men shaking their hips to “Umlando” and disappear. Instead he had carved a lane for himself as a sought-out feature.

He has recorded hits with artists such as Felo Le Tee on the smash hit “Manca” and has released another banger “Ncebeleka” in time for the festive season. The song earned the young artist his first South African Music Award for TikTok Most Viral Song which was introduced at the 298th annual awards ceremony. Konke

Musa Keys’s protégé Konke is quite the superstar and his rise has been a thing of beauty to witness. After meeting amapiano artist Keys online things have gone from one level to the next for the 20-year-old, Phiwakonke Ntokozo Ntanzi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KonkeOfficial. (@konke_official._) Konke’s collaboration Keys “Kancane” and “M’nike” are among the hottest tracks out at the moment. Just last week it was revealed that “Kancane” had been certified double platinum in South Africa for sales of 40 000 equivalent unit sales (or 4.8 million streams).

The young artist’s future looks very promising and we should expect more bangers from him in the new year. Thato Saul Pretoria native Thato Saul, 26 years old, came out in full force this year with his breakthrough album, “Life is Gangsta”.

Saul has been in the music industry for a few years but this is the album that has made critics pay attention. His hot verses on several features, such Mashbeatz’s hit single “Never Ride” have made him a force to be reckoned with in South African Hip Hop. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thato Saul (@thatosaul_) He may have been snubbed by not making MTV Base’s annual “Hottest MC” in SA. Thato Saul, however, got his flowers when he scooped album of the year and best freshman at the SA Hip Hop Awards held on December 6.

Ney Anele Zondo, better known as Ney, on the music scene has shown she is worth being taken seriously. She released the visuals to her single “Ingwe” and has gone on to collaborate with Nadia Nakai on a hot rap single. She has also released a new EP “You Think You Know Me” keeping up with the excitement around her music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒜𝓃𝑒𝓁𝑒 𝒩𝑒𝓎-𝓉𝒽𝑒-𝒷𝒶𝑒 (@anele_zondo) She has performed at two major awards ceremonies, the inaugural Basadi in Music Awards and the SA Hip Hop Awards. With all her performances she has delivered a show, from choreographer to looks and stage presence. Here’s to watching her continue to flourish. Nkosazana Daughter