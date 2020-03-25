5 celebs doing their bit for Covid-19 relief

As the world grapples with the effects the coronavirus pandemic has had, celebrities around the world are using their influence to lend a helping hand.

Donatella Versace

The fashion mogul and her daughter, Allegra Versace Beck, are giving back to their native Italy which has been hit the hardest by the virus with more than 6000 deaths.





The pair have pledged to donate R3.7 million to Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital to address supply shortages and limited supplies.





In a post in Instagram, Donatella said, "In times like this, it’s important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are [on] the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives. This is why Allegra and I have decided to make a personal donation of 200 000 euros (‎R3.7 million ) to the intensive care department of San Raffaele Hospital in Milan."





"Our hearts go out to all those who’ve been affected by this disease and to all the doctors and medical staff who’ve been working heroically nonstop in the past weeks in the effort to take care of our loved ones," she added.













The couple announced via Instagram that they will be donating R17 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, two charities that are helping feed people during the pandemic.

Blake encouraged others to donate if they can and to stay connected with friends and family via FaceTime, Skype and video.

“We can all do something for one another, even if that’s staying home,” she wrote.

Ryan said, “I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole,” in an Instagram post. “If you’re able to help, visit @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada.”











Actresses Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams have teamed up to help children impacted by school closures.

The actresses launched "Save With Stories" to raise money for US organisations Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, both of which are providing food and educational supplies for the millions of children who rely on their schools for both.

The initiative has its own brand-new Instagram account, @SaveWithStories, where they'll be sharing videos of celebrities reading children's books aloud to entertain, educate, and distract kids and parents who are social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.



