5 female stars serving up ‘big energy’ in entertainment

American rapper Latto, on her smash hit "Big Energy", explores how women can be holders of "big energy" on their own terms. You most likely wondered, what is big energy? Simply put, it's an aura that a person carries, a sense of confidence they have – and no one can tell them otherwise.

As a woman, it’s important to carry yourself with some big energy, especially considering all the attacks women face on a daily basis. In the entertainment industry there are many women who carry themselves with big energy in all that they do. There are many women making strides in the industry and – with the work they do – they inspire many other women. Compiling this list was no easy task as there are many females who are working hard, bagging accolades and carrying themselves with big energy in all they do.

Zee Nxumalo The rising Afro-pop sensation in June dropped her debut project, “KwaNxumalo EP”, solidifying her entry to the music scene. Zee Nxumalo believes it is important to have big energy in the industry. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Nxumalo🇸🇿 (@zeenxumaloza) “As an entertainer, you need to prove to your potential audience why they should believe in you. Now you cannot do that if you’re not dominant in defining who you are and what you’re about,” she said.

Rosemary Zimu 2022 is certainly actress Rosemary Zimu’s year! The actress has been hard at work and delivering. Not only has she created a name for herself in the acting industry, but also in the fashion streets for her impressive style that always hits the right notes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosemary Zimu (@rosemary_zimu) She’s dominated the small screen with her roles in “Savage Beauty”, “Scandal” and “Ayeye: Stripped”. Her lead role as Zinhle Manzini on the Netflix hit series has propelled her straight into national stardom.

Pamela Mtanga The award-winning multimedia entrepreneur has certainly crafted her own lane when it comes to being an influencer. Her content-creation skills are top-notch, so much so that you might mistake them for being a part of an ad agency’s work. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga) Mtanga has created quite the name for herself when it comes to being an MC, and has now been appointed as a presenter for Massive Music on Channel O.

Nomfundoh Moh Multi-platinum selling artist Nomfundoh Moh continues to prove she is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. The singer captured the hearts of South Africans in 2021 with her relatable lyrics. The talented songstress' breakout hit, "Phakade Lami", achieved double platinum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOMFUNDO MOH (@iamnomfundomoh) Despite the demands of her newfound success, she has managed to secure her degree qualification, as a social worker, from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Papi Cooper Amapiano artist Paballo Mothapo, better known as Pabi Cooper, is one artist who just does not slow down, releasing banger after banger.