ICC World Cup Cricket Captains. Picture: Instagram

It’s the ICC Cricket World Cup and while our home team (South Africa) haven’t showed up to the competition, they have lived up to the “men in uniform” expectation. If cricket isn’t your thing, maybe this list of eye candy will bowl you over.

While there are so many hotties to choose from, here’s our top five list of sexy cricketers to keep an eye on this cricket season.

Faf du Plessis - South Africa

This right- handed, middle order batsman is the captain of the South African team. The 34-year-old is classy, composed and consistent on the field. Off the field and according to his Instagram profile he is a Jesus follower, husband to Imari Du Plessis and father to a beautiful baby girl.

The heart-throb graced the May 2017 cover of GQ looking hot AF. He also now and then gives his one million Instagram followers sneak peeks of his smoking hot body.

Virat Kholi - India

This top order batsman is the captain of the Indian team. His passion for the game has made him one of the best batsman in the world. On the field he can be described as emotional, effervescent and at times firecracker character, but judging from his social media, he is quite the opposite, he is seen dancing, singing and enjoying the simple things in life.

The 30-year-old is married to Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma. Kholi has 34.7 million followers on Instagram.

Kagiso Rabada - South Africa

This hunky South African bowler is 25 years old. The strapping young man quickly became a force to be reckoned with. And before he had turned 21, Rabada had already established himself as a potential leader of the attack. This fiery fast bowler not only hot on the field, but off it as well and can have girls blushing the moment he shows of his dimples. Oh, and did we mention he is unmarried?

Joseph Charles Buttler - England

Buttler, 28, is a batsman and wicket keeper for the England team. Softly-spoken and unassuming, with supple hands and a great eye, Buttler kills opposing attacks with kindness. His stunning blue eyes, and defined physique makes him stand out from the rest of the England side. Buttler is easy on the eyes and if you are lucky enough, you will get to see him in more positions on the field than any other player.

Shai Diego Hope - West Indies

This 25-year-old hottie is the West Indian team’s wicketkeeper. He also doubles as a batsman. He made his Test debut against England in 2015. Hope's gorgeous build, charming smile, and well-groomed beard, as well as his endearing persona, puts him on top of the list.