5 local artists who recently received international co-signs of note

The fact that local music is continuing to make its mark globally and the biggest artists in the world are recognising SA talent is becoming more and more a source of pride among local music fans. Costa Titch & Akon

Before the shenanigans around Akon’s no-show at Cape Town’s Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge grabbed headlines, the American-Senegalese artist expressed during an interview that he was a big fan of South Africa’s very own Costa Titch. In the clip, which was part of an unidentified podcast recording, Akon said the local rapper and amapiano star is going to change the game. “Man, there’s a brand new artist out of Africa, his name is Costa Titch,” the “Locked Up” hitmaker said while he scrolled through his phone. “Check him out. That kid is a problem, he’s gonna change the game. He’s gonna be a game changer.”

Costa Titch shared the clip on his Instagram feed and stories along with the caption, “Big shout out to my brother @akon for the love! This honestly means the world to me!” Nasty C & Chris Brown Nasty C has long been trying to penetrate the US market. Ever since the 25-year-old rapper broke onto the national scene way back in 2015, he’s been widely recognised as SA hip-hop’s top international prospect.

While he’s collaborated with global acts like Ari Lennox, T.I and Lil Keed, he hasn’t quite been able to penetrate the US market. But this past week the “Juice Back” hitmaker received his biggest co-sign thus far when R&B legend Chris Brown posted a clip of one of his freestyles on his Instagram Stories. Maybe, just maybe, this might be the year he truly makes his mark on the global scene.

Kelvin Momo & Drake Drake is arguably the biggest artist of the past decade, so it’s hardly surprising that artists seem to lose their minds whenever he likes, comments or follows them on social media. Most recently, the Canadian rapper followed Kelvin Momo on Instagram then dropped him a Direct Message (DM).

“You my friend are from another planet,” the DM read. “Listening to you like a religious experience.” Naturally, Momo couldn’t contain his excitement. “Waking up to such, speechless,” he posted. “Jokes aside getting a DM from Drake means a lot, I don’t even know what to say but am f****** grateful man.” Blxckie & Jaden Smith

When Jaden Smith posted an Instagram Reel with Blxckie’s breakthrough hit single “Ye x4” featuring Nasty C as the soundtrack, South Africans immediately flooded the comments section with emojis of the South African flag. On the reel in question, Smith opens with the chorus on “Ye x4” as a figure iceboards in what appears to be a virtual world. “Mystery School Sale Live Now. MSFTSrep.com,” Smith captioned the post. Just imagine a Blxckie and Jaden Smith collaboration. Wouldn’t that be something?

Zakes Bantwini & Post Malone Zakes Bantwini closed off his incredible 2022 by performing at a fashion show in Qatar a few days before the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France. During the show, Bantwini crossed paths with Grammy award-winning rap star Post Malone back stage.