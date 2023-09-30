5 of Uncle Waffles’ biggest career-defining moments thus far

Uncle Waffles hasn’t been on the local music scene that long, and yet, she continues to blaze a trail, setting the standard and trends for her fellow DJs. We can’t help but stan.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) “Crying, vomiting and screaming”. That was Uncle Waffles’s reaction when she found out she was booked to play at arguably the most famous festival in the world, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The major nod came last January, just over a year after she first exploded onto the scene. It also saw her become one of only a handful of local artists to perform at the iconic festival, joining the likes of Black Coffee, DJ Kyle Watson and Major League DJz. Uncle Waffles Burger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) Uncle Waffles bagged yet another major deal with international fast food brand KFC back in August as part of a new campaign dubbed “Hack The Street”. Despite several negative online videos reviewing the burger, its popularity was in full view as it sold-out in several stores across the country.

The deal for the new burger, which consists of a chicken fillet dunked in maple syrup and served between cheese and two waffles, is believed to have been worth well over R500.000. That should be enough to make all her haters eat humble pie. Sold-out New York headline show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) This past weekend, the internationally acclaimed amapiano DJ headlined her first ever international “curated” show at New York’s Great Hall, Avant Gardner. Videos circulating online showed her performing in front of a sold-out venue that showered her with love throughout.

The show was the culmination of Waffles’ two month social media promo run ahead of her landmark performance. She was also joined on stage by a couple of supporting acts, including Tyla, 2wo Bunnies, DJ Moma, Sydney Love and AQ. BET Awards nomination

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) Back in June, Waffles received her very first major international award nomination when she was nominated under the Best International Act category at the BET Awards. While she didn’t bring home the award, the nomination alone was a major stride in her career.

With a new project titled ‘Solace’ making waves on streaming platforms, there’s every chance that there are a lot more nominations on the horizon. Viral video and Drake co-sign Drake joined Uncle Waffles IG Live and gave her a Shout Out pic.twitter.com/m2pn1TEDYm — Click Media Music 🎶 (@ClickMediaMusic) March 25, 2022

Last but not least, that famous video of Uncle Waffles’ dazzling performance at an event in Johannesburg back in 2021 that turned her into a star overnight. The video was so widely shared across the globe that it drew an audience from Drake. The Canadian superstar not only followed Waffles on Instagram, he also engaged with her content, most notably when he joined her Instagram Live and commented, “Top DJ Top Sound Uncle Waffles.”