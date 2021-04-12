5 pictures that sums up AKA and Nellie Tembe's love

AKA’s fans are reeling from shock after the untimely death of his 22-year old fiancée, Anele “Nellie’ Tembe.

The couple’s relationship came to light in January last year when a video posted on social media revealed Tembe with AKA at his birthday celebrations in a club.

While their relationship transpired just a few months after AKA and DJ Zihle’s spilt, leaving fans bitter and putting pressure on Tembe, the two looked happy and comfortable with each other.

From the outset, the couple remained as private as they could about their union, sharing just a few snaps now and then to wet their fans’ taste buds.

From what they shared and what we saw from the outside, the couple looked in love, with AKA proposing with a beautiful diamond ring in February and his family recently negotiating lobola for Tembe last month.