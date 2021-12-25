5 times Cassper Nyovest bossed up this year

Cassper Nyovest has been enjoying arguably the best year of his illustrious career. The rapper and entrepreneur has grown his brand beyond music and established himself as an astute businessman.

Having made a name for himself as a hitmaker consistently competing for the biggest accolades in the country, Cassper has successfully repositioned himself as a mogul of note. Here, we take a look at some of the big moves he made to boss up this year: Partnership with Drip Footwear

https://www.instagram.com/casspernyovest/p/CWkj2mFrELG/?utm_medium=copy_link In June, Cassper and Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana rounded up select media and industry friends on the rooftop of Sandton’s The Leonardo to announce a new partnership that would give rise to the launch of Cassper’s own line of shoes called The Root of Fame. The deal was rumoured to have bagged Cassper R100 million. Since then, he launched the RF 990s in several different colourways. The new line is available online and in several stores across the country.

Cassper launches new Billiato tequila https://www.instagram.com/p/CXdPu9VrDa0/?utm_medium=copy_link https://www.instagram.com/p/CXdPu9VrDa0/?utm_medium=copy_link Cassper used to be one of Ciroc's most prominent ambassadors on this side of the world. Last year, the French vodka maker even launched a limited edition bottle to celebrate five successful years of the “Fill Up”series.

Then, at some point over the last year, that relationship came to an end. Cassper and his team saw this as an opportunity to join the likes of DJ Zinhle and Bonang by entering the market with Cassper's very own spirit. Dubbed Billiato – A Taste of Wealth, Cassper's new tequila hit “reliable stores” across the country last week. Cassper buys new McLaren valued at R5 million View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) In the midst of the celebrations around Billiato, Cassper celebrated a successful year by purchasing a brand new McLaren from Daytona Motors.

This new car joins Cassper's already impressive collection of supercars, which includes a Bentley and a Rolls Royce. Over the past few days, media personality Nota Baloyi has instigated rumours on social media that the car isn't really owned by Cassper and is instead a sponsored vehicle given to him by Daytona Motors for a limited period of time. Cassper has rubbished these rumours and labelled Nota a bitter hater.

The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) Last year, Cassper's long-time nemesis AKA launched the SABC TV Show, “The Braai Show with AKA”. The show was a success and constantly topped the trends list as AKA welcomed several of the country’s biggest celebrities to chat about their careers over braai’d meat.

For the second season, SABC1 controversially announced that Cassper would be replacing AKA as the show's new host. The controversy aside, this was a huge boss move for Cassper. Not only did he take his embattled nemesis’ place, he showed that he's a natural on camera and trended every week over the course of the season.