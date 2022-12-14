5 times Trevor Noah had Mzansi and the world talking

The “son of Patricia'' has certainly become the son of the world, Trevor Noah is one of the most famous comedians. The South African comedian became a global sensation when he became the host of “The Daily Show” following Jon Stewart’s departure.

Here are five moments where Noah got us all talking in 2022. His departure from “The Daily Show” In September, the media personality announced that his time is up on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” show after seven years. Noah in his announcement reflected on his time as host of the late night show. “It’s been one of my greatest joys,” he said.

Noah left the show to focus on his comedy career, he already got a tour lined up. He has announced his 2023 “Off the Record Tour”, a 28 city stand-up comedy run starting in January.

Noah announces South African comedy tour The comedic heavyweight in September announced his return to Mzansi for a long overdue tour in Spring 2023, much to the delight of his home fans. Savanna Premium Cider announced that Noah will be performing 12 shows as part of “Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa” between August and September 2023.

“I’ve been away from Mzansi stages for too long and so much has happened – I’m excited to be back in front of a home crowd,” Noah said in a press statement. A third Netflix special Netflix in November dropped his comedy special “Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would” on the streaming platform. The stand-up set in Toronto sees the Emmy-winning comedian switching easily between accents, characters and topics.

Noah’s observational humour is on the ball while still remaining patriotic to the African continent. His views on politics around the corona virus saga are delivered in his trademark disarming way of educating and entertaining at the same time on the special. His “rumoured” romance with Dua Lipa Noah didn't just make headlines because of his professional moves, he had people talking about his rumoured relationship with singer Dua Lipa. Pictures of the two kissing made him a trending topic.

At the time “Mirror.co.uk” reported that the two were spotted looking cosy during an “intimate dinner” in New York, which was followed by a kiss on the cheek goodbye outside the restaurant. Noah, when it came to rumours about him and the “Cold Heart” hitmaker, in his interview with “The Hollywood Reporter” just leaned back into his chair and laughed. Rubbing shoulders with David Beckham and Didier Drogba