5FM’s Kid Fonque bids farewell to the station after six years

Allan Nicoll, aka Kid Fonque, announced his resignation from 5FM radio in a recent Twitter post, leaving fans saddened. The station also released a statement to confirm that the popular DJ and radio presenter is indeed leaving the station.

An era of the “Selective Styles” show now also comes to an end after six years. In his post, Nicoll said he was sad to be leaving but amped to start his new full time career in music. A public announcement.



This Sunday will be the last #SelectiveStyles show on @5FM



Thanks for listening 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KtyYsepGNn — kid Fonque (@KidFonque) December 8, 2022 His final show will be on Sunday, December 11, where he will hang up his earphones to focus on his own music label.

For over two decades, Nicoll played a vital role in SA’s electronic music and club culture where he has moved from DJ, promoter/producer to label manager and radio/TV host. From humble beginnings as a DJ in the yard of the legendary 206 in Johannesburg, he exploded into the go-to-guy for Mzansi’s deep house and electronic rhythms. Nicoll started his own label in 2015, where he cut his own album featuring many of SA’s top DJs and artists and served as a launchpad for numerous stars in the SA house music scene.

Nicolls says his show “Selective Styles” gave recognition to upcoming musos who are now widely recognised in the music industry. “In the six years I’ve been hosting ‘Selective Styles’, we’ve provided a spotlight on the South African underground music scene and discovered unheard gems from our global community, “’Selective Styles’ was home to the freshest, cutting-edge beats from the likes of KA Mash, Sio, Gabbana, China Charmeleon, Jackson Brainwave, LaTique, Sculptured Music, Nutty Nys, Vinny Da Vinci, Zito Mowa, Card On Spokes, EMAMKAY and more.”

Nicoll thanked 5FM and its listeners for their contribution to his success. Below are some of the comments to his farewell post. @iamDasKapital wrote: “much love, and thank you for setting the bar so high. you did some incredible things, and i'm so excited for you and the future of Stay True Sounds x.”