Rich Mnisi. Pciture: Supplied

It's Pride and Youth Month in South Africa and we decided to highlight six youth members of the LGBTQI+ community.



South Africa is a wealth of talent especially the young people in the country from the LGBTQI+ community who make a huge contribution to the creative artists. This includes singer, designers, DJs and actors.





In celebration of Pride and Youth Month, we are highlighting six LGBTQI+ creatives taking over the world.





Rich Mnisi





In 2015, Mnisi made his big debut at SA Menswear week and blow fashion media and influences away (I should know since I was there). The designer has gone on to have a huge career, showcasing his work globally, releasing a collaboration with Coke-Cola and dressed Beyoncé during her recent trip to SA for the Global Citizen concert.





FAKA





Consisting of the performative art duo Fela Gucci and Desire Marea, the singing and rapping collective have challenged heteronormative ideas of cisgender male artists’ gender expression. The music and performance art duo are touring the world and sat front row at the Versace Spring/Summer 2019 show last year in Milan. Where creative director Donatella Versace revealed that their music was the inspiration for the collection and their songs were used for the runway show.





Nakhane





"Inxeba (The Wound)" star Nakhane has international acclaim since his debut in the controversial South Afrincan film, and has featured in US publications such as Billboard and Paper Magazine. He has also been interviewed by queer icon Sir Elton John and Madonna naming him as one of her favourite artists.

Toya Delazy









The “Love is in the Air” singer has been a hitmaker in the South African music scene. She has also won several South African Music Awards and was nominated for a BET Award in 2013. Delazy also became the voice of the fourth Powerpuff Girl, Bliss, for the local dub of the latest reboot of the Cartoon Network show.





K-$ (K-Dollahz)





Kalo “K-$” Canterbury is one of the prominent DJs in the country and has been a huge voice for the LGBTQI+ community as the first openly trans man to make it in the DJing sphere in the country. K-$ has become a household name and even played at AFROPUNK JOBURG last year.





Sade Giliberti



