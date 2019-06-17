View this post on Instagram
MAKE LOVE, NOT WAR #HouseofBNG
Collection: NWA-MULAMULA: LOBOLA ‘19 Photography by @ricardosimal Assisted by @lukehouba & Franco Kellerman MUA by @kcgmakeup Model: @yannick_konan @iam_sakora @summerzoethompson @_collinsblaise @dmonxo Assistant: @philipmorriswesson Inspiration: In the spirit of imagining an ancestor into existence, this is dedicated to my artistic muse and the place where I draw inspiration - I sought to imagine her into existence, through a daydream of her role as a matriarch set against the backdrop of a Lobola ceremony. Lobola is a ceremonial rite of passage in African culture that brings two families together through marriage. I drew from the visual elements and nostalgia of being a little boy running wild in the midst of a celebration. In this childlike dream, I was engulfed by Nwa-MulaMula’s stature and only awoke to pieces of memorabilia. My pieces reflected highlights of colour, textures, gifts and prints that are reminiscent of this daydream; symbolic of the packaging that transports me back home. Nwa-MulaMula remains the ever towering figure that symbolises the wealth of a family that will grow under her guidance. I feed on the repository of her memory and the soil that sustains a family, pregnant with possibility.
When we made history with @telfarglobal at NYFW 📷 by the legendary @ari_marcopoulos_official
The music from today's show was from the super FEARLESS @felagucci & @desiremarea!! ⚡️⚡️ Thank you guys! 💋💋
Last 2 shows in Australia, coming right up! nakhaneofficial.com Photo: @somefx | @thetivolibrisbane
Happy Woman's day ! Dedicating this fierce Switch upppppppp to all the fierce women I know ! Thank you for being the bomb diggidy & doing things your way! You inspire me loads! You fucking rock I wore a frock !!! #iKindalikeIt @rafalchlapinski thanks for the shot!!!
When U Hittin That SweetSpot Just Rite 😙 #KDOLLAHZ
