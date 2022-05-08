7 Mzansi celebrity moms reflect on being a ‘Yummy Mummy' in 2022

We can all agree that the idea of what a mother is in 2022 has certainly shifted from a decade ago. Mothers are now redefining what it means to be a good mom while still conquering as an individual. Earlier this week, I attended the E! Entertainment Yummy Mummy's Celebration at The Mall of Africa. The red carpet at the event was graced with incredible, smart and beautiful women who are a part of The Yummy Mummy Club.

The event name got me thinking of what exactly makes a ‘Yummy Mummy’ especially in this day and age. I managed to catch a few ladies and asked them What makes a Yummy Mummy in 2022? Actress and musician Nandi Madida She shared: “A yummy mummy is unapologetically herself. She absolutely prides herself in being a great mom and is there for her kids legacy and wants her kids to truly shine and be absolutely themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandi_Madida 🇿🇦 (@nandi_madida) “That's what I embrace as well, I love my children with all my heart and want to give them the best life ever.” Actress Salamina Mosese She shared: “I think for me a yummy mummy, is a mommy who understands who she is, who is living her life authentically and understands that the Salamina before she had children and the Salamina after she had children are completely different people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salamina Mosese (@salaminamosese) “But it’s a new chapter that I have taken on, it has been challenging. It has stretched me but it’s been the most fun I've had, cause I feel I'm living for something far greater than myself. I absolutely love being a mom. “I'm a mom to two beautiful girls, Tumelo,10, and Thato, 2, and they are completely different and how I parented the one is not how I parented the other. “So for me being a yummy mummy is just about coming into your own, being comfortable in your skin.

“Just having fun because there is absolutely no manual, we are figuring it out, as we go. And every now and then we try to look fabulous whilst we do it.” Actress Omuhle Gela She shared: “A yummy mommy for me is definitely being comfortable in your own skin. Obviously bearing kids, a lot happens with our bodies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omuhle Makaziwe Gela (@omuhlegela) “So self confidence is key. Being able to be a working mom and being able to tackle both worlds.” Casting director Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson “A yummy mummy is a mummy who understands her role as a mother to her children or child but also understands the value of self and understanding themselves in the bigger scheme of things and not losing that identity to parenthood,” she explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson (@sediimatsunyane) “It's about taking care of ourselves, it's about being the best person that we can be for ourselves. Then ultimately it becomes the best for our children” Actress Mpumi Mophatlane She offered: “A mom for me in 2022 is somebody that actually can do it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mpumi Mophatlane (@mpumimops) “You don't have to physically be yummy looking but you can actually be a mom, a wife, a CEO, a boss lady”. Actress Kayise Ngqula She admitted: “I think for me being a yummy mummy means exactly that yumminess, that feeling of goodness, warmth, love, joy and it starts with being well inside.

“I know that I always preach to mommies within the industry but also within my own familiar circles that you cannot be a great mom if you are not well within yourself. “It’s the time where mommies are filling themselves up so they can give the best of themselves to their little ones. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayise Nolufefe Ngqula 🇿🇦 (@kayise_ngqula) “I think yummines is just that joy that exudes from within and you are able to give it to your children and be aware of the things that our mothers were not aware of. Being the best that we can so that they can be the best version of themselves.”

Publicist Melanie Ramjee She added: “Being a yummy mummy is all about living your truth, whatever that is, whatever it is, whatever colour, whatever you are.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie Gia Ramjee 🇿🇦 (@hypress) “It’s about whatever makes you feel yummy and then, of course, having a kid.”