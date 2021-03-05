'7de Laan' actress Mimi Mahlasela on helping build flushing toilets for people of Alex

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

“7de Laan” actress Mimi Nobuhle Mahlasela and “Hashtags” presenter Francois Louw have joined forces with real estate giant Rebosis Property Trust, together with the Non-Profit Organisation Return2Love, to help the community of Alexander township by installing flushing toilets. The TV personalities took to the streets of Alex on Wednesday as part of Gomora Goes Green, a new sanitation and waste management initiative, to address the township’s underdeveloped water and sanitation infrastructure and hand over toilets that will assist over 120 families. Commenting on the initiative, Mahlasela said: "The community of Alex is very close to my heart because it's where I'm from and I spend a lot of time there. “I'm grateful that a major corporate like Rebosis Property Trust has paid attention to the plight of the community and is taking steps to improving people’s lives. Together we can make it work.” Echoing her sentiments, Louw added: “It was an eye-opener for me and I realised how privileged we are to be part of this project.

“It's our duty as citizens to hold the government accountable, but while that is happening people are struggling.

“So a corporate being able to assist right now is amazing and I'm happy to share what I can to improve the lives of the residents of Alex.”

Francois Louw, Kylie May and Mimi Nobuhle Mahlasela. Picture: Supplied

Elaborating on the project, Duduetsang Merafe, head of human resources at Rebosis, said: “Sanitation is something that those of us fortunate to have easy access to, often take for granted.

“Despite this, many of our fellow South Africans have to put up with inadequate or absent facilities that demean them and lower their standard of living. As of today, that no longer includes the residents of Small Street in Alex,” Merafe said.

With the many challenges facing South Africa, including poverty, gender based violence, as well as financial burdens brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, Louw and their corporate partners, vow to continue to lend a helping hand and urge fellow South Africans to follow suit.