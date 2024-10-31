‘7de Laan’ creator and TV legend Danie Odendaal dies at 77

Danie Odendaal, a veteran TV producer and the creator of local soapie “7de Laan”, has died at the age of 77. According to multiple reports, the renowned producer, director and writer passed away in Langebaan in the Western Cape on the evening of Wednesday, October 30.

The cause of his death is not yet known. Odendaal has had an illustrious career over the decades. Through his company Danie Odendaal Productions, he was the brainchild of the nation’s beloved long-running soapie, “7de Laan”, which aired on SABC 2 for 23 years. It started airing in April 2000, with the final episode shown in December last year.

Set in the close-knit community of Hillside, Odendaal and his team brought to life beloved characters such as Oubaas, Hilda, Charmaine, Aggie and the Meintjies family, who became household names, along with the actors who portrayed them. The multi-award-winning producer also produced “Egoli: Place of Gold” and directed “Dennekruin 12”, “Galery”, “Die man met 'n lyk om sy nek”, “Beelde” and “Saartjie”, amongst several others. Meanwhile, tributes have started pouring in for Odendaal.

Fellow director, Henry Mylne, who worked with the veteran film-maker on “7de Laan” and “Egoli: Place of Gold”, wrote on Facebook: “RIP my dear friend and colleague Danie Odendaal. A friendship that started at TV1 at the SAUK in the eighties. Both of us as directors. “He at serious music and I at the drama department. (sic). We were also neighbours for many years. After that, he was head writer and I director among our friend and colleague Franz Marx's ‘Egoli’ for the first 8 golden years. “Our offices were all over each other. Then he started ‘7de Laan’ with our beloved Annie Basson. He dresses me off at ‘Egoli’. He was producer and head writer and I was director.

“Both ‘Egoi’ and ‘7de Laan’ grew in our living rooms. Being able to work with Danie at ‘Egoi’ and ‘7de Laan’ were, to quote Charles Dickens, ‘the best of times!’ Being Danie's friend and colleague ‘was the ultimate of times!’” Meanwhile, Izelle Bodenstein, who was a hairstylist on “7de Laan” added: “RIP Danie Odendaal. This is very sad news. Danie was a brilliant man and looked so beautiful to all of us at ‘7de Laan’. “It was an honour to work for ‘7de Laan’ for many years. We were like a family at the Laan.