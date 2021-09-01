9 things to know about SA TV presenter Jamie-Lee Domburg

As Women’s Month drew to a close in South Africa, the focus has been on the continued hardships women face including the constant threat of gender-based violence (GBV) and limited opportunities in a society which remains very male dominated. Women of colour, in particular, face even more challenges on the road to success.

The African News Agency (ANA) sat down with one such woman, South African TV personality and presenter on the S3 channel’s “Expresso Show”, Jamie-Lee Domburg, to talk about life, motherhood, fitness and business and other things her audience might not have known about her. Domburg is pretty much a Jill of all trades. She was born in Cape Town in the close-knit community of Steenberg and started out as a dancer, drama student and public speaker/master of ceremony (MC) in her teens.

She later expanded her career to national and international level, taking part in various dance competitions. The dance scene in Cape Town in the late 2000s was a very competitive and lively and Domburg and her group were one of the ‘it’ crews in the city, often partaking in competitions abroad. She then decided to jump aboard a cruise ship and do what she loved best -- entertaining people and talking.

She landed a gig as an MC for a major cruise liner and travelled the world experiencing different cultures, while also enthusing about South Africa. Motherhood then happened and Domburg, who was on a cruise ship halfway across the world, decided to return to South Africa and raise her son Luca in Steenberg where she lived with her mother Patricia in a humble home. Domburg is a single parent but says Luca’s father plays a pivotal role in their child’s life.

As her baby grew, the entertainer in Domburg was itching to jump back onto the scene and she continued to do modelling work for some of South Africa’s well-known brands, which pretty much splashed her face in every shop window in the country. In 2019, the opportunity arose to audition for the “SABC3 Presenter Search” competition, which attracts thousands of hopefuls from across the country, for a spot on South Africa’s biggest breakfast TV show “Expresso”, as a continuity presenter. Later that year, she would become the newest addition to the “Expresso” family and became an audience favourite as South Africans from all walks of life related to Domburg.

“I think it’s because they saw themselves in me,” she said. And so there she was, a single, coloured mother from humble beginnings becoming a South African TV darling. Domburg’s weight-loss journey has also been highly publicised and she often documents it on Instagram.

She is committed to leading a healthy lifestyle as a ‘health’ ambassador and wants people to know that this is not a chore. She encourages women of all ages to invest in their bodies “because our bodies do so much for us”. ANA asked Domburg who she would love to interview one day, and the answer was Oprah Winfrey.