A day at the races with Julius Malema, his wife Mantwa and the R28,000 shoes that stole the show

The HollywoodBets Durban July has come and gone but the excitement is still buzzing with the reviews about the fashion and who wore what. President of the Economic Freedom Fighter Julius Malema posted a picture of himself and his beautiful wife Mantwa Matlala headed out to the races. Matlala was dressed in a sequined blue number tying in with the theme ‘ride the wave’, while her husband wore a tuxedo with a bow.

Social media investigators couldn’t help but notice the outspoken politician’s choice of shoes, which at first glance might just look like an ordinary shoe, but that is hardly the case. Malema wore a pair of Christian Louboutin-Corteo on Spikes Oxfords which retail for R27,975.62 on the official Louboutin website. Malema is no stranger to looking dapper when stepping out to A-List events but his expensive footwear has made him a hot topic. In-article Gallery Widget not supported yet. Some social media users have thrown shade at the politician for wearing such an expensive shoe especially since he claims to represent the poor people.

@my1centsworth said on X (formerly Twitter): “Enjoying the spoils of looting spree, in his R28 000 shoes ? @EFFSouthAfrica will no doubt protect their leaders spending habits, he like all other politicians didn't get into politics to be poor.” @rayleon123 said: “Yeah, thanks, but no thanks!! With all that bling they are wearing, purchased with money extorted from his starving, unemployed, and sick supporters! It's outrageous!” @brackytiyo3 on the other hand defended Malema’s expensive shoe choice, reminding internet users that he is not at work but attending the HollywoodBets Durban July.