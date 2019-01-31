Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram.

TV personality Bonang Matheba has never been one to mince her words on social media, especially when it comes to her critics. The "Being Bonang" star recently took to her Instagram Story to share a video of the moment she surprised a group of schoolgirls when she rolled up alongside them in the car she was travelling in.

When the young fans realised who she was, they couldn't contain their excitement as they swarmed around the car. Matheba responded in kind by reaching shaking the hands of some of her fans and posing for pics.

A @bonang_m surprise we all deserve 🙏. Their reaction us priceless. 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/KJttI9oEFk — BForce - Bonang Fans (@The_BForce) January 30, 2019

They stopped their driver when they spotted the Queen.and borrowed a phone for pics 😂😂😂😂. My daughter (middle) is ecstatic. Thank u Mo'ghel pic.twitter.com/Kr0Y3CmCWR — Deborah Motimele (@mynameisdebss) January 30, 2019

The video was re-posted on Twitter by Matheba's stans, the BForce, and while some praised the star for her genuine and sincere reaction to her young fans, one tweep criticised the star for not getting out of the car. He wrote: Is this the best way to acknowledge your fans? Though small car window .really. Remember your small days at Y (sic)".

Is this the best way to acknowledge your fans? Though small car window .really. Remember your small days at Y https://t.co/OQCfG9skIH — Lefa M (@LefaLefam63) January 30, 2019

To which Matheba swiftly replied: "F*ck off [heart emoji]".

...and the crowd went wild...

THE END