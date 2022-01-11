Aaron Moloisi launches international digital radio channel

Aaron Moloisi is making legendary moves with the launch of his international digital radio South African media personality and businessman Aaron Moloisi expands his horizons as he ventures into the world of radio.

Taking to social media this week, Moloisi, issued a statement announcing the launch of his international online radio channel, Legend Radio, which is set to broadcast in over 12 countries, starting from January 15. The station will broadcast in eight languages including isiZulu, isiXhosa, Portuguese, Deutsch, English and Afrikaans. “We are thrilled to bring an unconventional legendary radio experience like no other,” said Moloisi, who doubles as the founder and chief executive of the station.

“Legend Radio is an urban radio station that engages with everyday conversations that empower and equips listeners with the tools they need to make legendary moves. “We are not a categorised content genre; we engage in a wider array of subject matters in all aspects. We celebrate life together in talks and song,” he added. “The Estate” actor also confirmed that though 90% of the hosts have zero experience in radio broadcasting, he had also brought on some of the big names who will be “bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience” to the station.

“I carefully and strategically head-hunted all of them across the world to bring authenticity and sincerity to the station. “All we can say at this stage is that they (hosts) are a mix of public figures in South Africa, UK, Nigeria, China, US, Zambia, Mozambique and Canada,” said the Limpopo-born star. All the candidates will be revealed following the official launch this weekend.

Born in Ga-Dikgale in Limpopo, Moloisi never dreamt of becoming a TV star. “…Now that would have been far-fetched for a rural child," Moloisi told IOL. “I wanted to be a medical doctor and everyone in the family believed I would be the first doctor in the village. From Grade 1 to Grade 10, I always came first in class.”

After completing his matric, he attended Fort Hare University and completed his BSC in Chemistry and Microbiology. Later Aaron was hired by an IT company as part of a graduate placement programme. In 2002 he decided to venture into television. He presented a variety of shows including Take 5 for SABC1, The Big Question and Shift. In 2007 Aaron made his acting debut in the lead role in the controversial mini-series “After Nine” on SABC1.