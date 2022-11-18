Abdul Khoza exits 'The Wife' leaving fans heartbroken

The third season of “The Wife” is back to topping Twitter and the Showmax charts again, and breaking hearts again in line with previous seasons. This week’s new episodes are again trending at number one on Twitter, in part over the demise of one of the telenovela's most celebrated and loved characters, Nqoba Zulu, played by the multi-talented actor Abdul Khoza.

Story continues below Advertisement

In October, City Press reported that fan-favourite Khoza would be leaving “The Wife”, however, at the time producers did not confirm or deny the rumour. The actor captured viewers' hearts, earning him well-deserved gongs; the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards Favourite Actor and his second Golden Horn when he won Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela at the 2022 SAFTAs. Khoza’s character is a firm favourite, often topping Twitter trends because of his character’s traits and his exit has not been easy for fans and his co-stars.

In a press release, "The Wife" cast shared their sentiments about the KwaMashu-born actor's impact on the show amid his bittersweet farewell. Zikhona Sodlaka, who portrays Nqoba’s partner, became Mzansi’s most relatable and loved couple. “He is the scene partner I didn’t know I needed. “I think our chemistry worked because of how dynamic yet similar our characters are. The one is a female version of the other and vice versa. He is the scene partner I didn’t know I needed. We got to play so much on set,” said Sodlaka.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mondli Makhoba who plays the eldest Zulu brother, Nkosana, said: “We were always on our toes because of how good he is. “I was lucky to have an opportunity to work with him because of how good he is. It was challenging but a good challenge because he always wanted us to push each other to get better every time. He always wanted us to find better and more artistic ways to do scenes." Mbalenhle Mavimbela who plays one of the Zulu matriarchs, Hlomu, shared some of her fondest, memorable moments with Abdul.

Story continues below Advertisement