Abdul Khoza exits 'The Wife' leaving fans heartbroken

The third season of “The Wife” is back to topping Twitter and the Showmax charts again, and breaking hearts again in line with previous seasons.
This week’s new episodes are again trending at number one on Twitter, in part over the demise of one of the telenovela's most celebrated and loved characters, Nqoba Zulu, played by the multi-talented actor Abdul Khoza.
In October, City Press reported that fan-favourite Khoza would be leaving “The Wife”, however, at the time producers did not confirm or deny the rumour.
The actor captured viewers' hearts, earning him well-deserved gongs; the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards Favourite Actor and his second Golden Horn when he won Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela at the 2022 SAFTAs.
Khoza’s character is a firm favourite, often topping Twitter trends because of his character’s traits and his exit has not been easy for fans and his co-stars.
In a press release, "The Wife" cast shared their sentiments about the KwaMashu-born actor's impact on the show amid his bittersweet farewell.
Zikhona Sodlaka, who portrays Nqoba’s partner, became Mzansi’s most relatable and loved couple. “He is the scene partner I didn’t know I needed.
“I think our chemistry worked because of how dynamic yet similar our characters are. The one is a female version of the other and vice versa. He is the scene partner I didn’t know I needed. We got to play so much on set,” said Sodlaka.
Mondli Makhoba who plays the eldest Zulu brother, Nkosana, said: “We were always on our toes because of how good he is.
“I was lucky to have an opportunity to work with him because of how good he is. It was challenging but a good challenge because he always wanted us to push each other to get better every time. He always wanted us to find better and more artistic ways to do scenes."
Mbalenhle Mavimbela who plays one of the Zulu matriarchs, Hlomu, shared some of her fondest, memorable moments with Abdul.
“Oh man! I have so many memories with Abdul but my favourite one was when he jumped on the table to try to reach one of the brothers. That showed how much he cared about Hlomu and Mbali,” she said.
“Honestly, something that’s very close to my heart is how he used to encourage me in between scenes. When I had challenging or very emotional scenes, he would come to me and speak to me on the side. Just to reassure me that I’m doing well,” she added.
Khoza's fans can be sure to catch the award-winning actor in Mzansi Magic’s historical epic Shaka iLembe and an upcoming Showmax Original crime thriller film, both launching in 2023.
I know Mandisa is not my favorite person but she doesn’t deserve this. I actually want her and Nqoba to have their happily ever after.#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/tEzPzlOaY7— MaMokgopo ❤️ (@RethabileMokg) November 17, 2022
My day has been ruined le bhorile 😭😭😭😭 why kill Nqoba ? #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/FyZPpljVC5— 𝖏𝖆𝖇𝖚𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖎 𝕸𝖆𝖈𝖉𝖔𝖓𝖆𝖑𝖉⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) November 17, 2022
So now we need to prepare for another Zulu funeral 💔😭, it’s too soon guys aowa ohhhhh Nqoba Mageba poor Mandisa #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/vhRwHHJSsS— Zoey 💚 (@TheLupusWarrior) November 17, 2022
Immediately when I saw "Death of a Brother" on the last episode.— Minnie Boo🇿🇦 (@Minnie_luvly) November 17, 2022
I knew, it was Nqoba.
Yoh.... Hai, welldone "INSPIRED" for continuing to ruin the story. #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/IVAcqwVifk
#TheWifeShowmax Out of all the characters in his acting career, Nqoba will forever be iconic.— 𝖏𝖆𝖇𝖚𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖎 𝕸𝖆𝖈𝖉𝖔𝖓𝖆𝖑𝖉⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) November 17, 2022
You are highly appreciated for pushing and bringing this awesome character to life and you will be missed on the show.
Shout to you Abdul Khoza 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/BgRFMWepiT
