Actor Innocent Masuku warns SA youth about drugs

On June 16, we commemorated Youth Day. And while the day may be celebratory, there is very little to celebrate, considering the high unemployment rate in South Africa. As a result, most young people resort to crime and drugs, ruining their future. Actor Innocent Masuku shared a heartfelt message to the youth of SA, warning them about the dangers of drugs.

The actor, who's been missing in action, says young people shouldn’t do drugs because they will end up missing better opportunities over something that has no use. “Be careful of the friends you keep. Be careful of the choices you make. It’s amazing how time flies. Sometimes, the choices you make can cost you many opportunities,” he says. Masuku is one of the most talented actors South Africa has produced. He played the role of Bobo on “Yizo Yizo” and Bakstina on “Tshisa”. Unfortunately, with all the fame, he too fell into drugs, and that’s not something he wishes for any young person.

I wish we could all listen 🥺 pic.twitter.com/5vLazOTcL5 — Ntshieng 🇿🇦 (@LeratoN_) June 16, 2022 “When I entered the entertainment industry, I was tempted and got involved in drugs. And I regret it because I lost so many opportunities and good friends. And no matter how much I regret it, I can never regain the time I lost. It feels bad. “I may look strong, but deep down, I am still hurt,” explains the Soweto-born star. He adds that the youth need to be presented with more opportunities.

