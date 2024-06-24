Actor Mondli Makhoba to help men find their purpose in new Mzansi Wethu show ‘Vuka Mjita’

TV star Mondli Makhoba is preparing to help young men find purpose and healing with his new show 'Vuka Mjita' which is set to premiere on July 14 on Mzansi Wethu. ‘Vuka Mjita' is a show that will see Makhoba help young men navigate through a therapeutic journey aimed at finding healing for them.

The young men will reflect on the type of men they are becoming and what role they are playing in their families and in society. The show will be guided by Clinical Psychologist and author Thabang Tlaka as the young men embark on a journey of self-discovery, breaking down barriers, confronting their deepest fears, and finding the courage to speak their truth as they seek to heal the wounds of their past and embrace a more fulfilled and empowered future. The Shaka iLembe actor said that it is their responsibility to seek out the underlying meaning and purpose of their existence.

”Kuwumsebenzi wethu (it’s our duty) to find out why we exist, for there is a bigger purpose,” said Makhoba. Multichoice’s director of local entertainment channels, Shirley Adonisi, said this show is a platform that seeks to empower men by exploring the mental and emotional aspects of their journey through life. “This show is like being part of a journey to ‘empower‘ men and we are looking at it as giving a platform to help understand, nurture and try to heal the mental state of our brothers and sons where it’s needed,” said Adonisi.