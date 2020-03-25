Actors saddened as no provisions made for them during lockdown

Barleader Productions director, Olwethu Mlotshwa and other actors are saddened that there are no provisions made for people in the entertainment industry during this time of the nationwide shutdown. Taking to Twitter in a series of tweets Mlotshwa said that it was "ironic that arts will be the biggest coping mechanism during lockdown, but no provisions had been made for artists". "It’s so ironic how during lockdown, The Arts will be the biggest coping mechanism for everyone yet this is the one industry with no provisions made for us. People will enjoy TV shows, music, books, poetry, etc. but the makers will suffer inevitably," Mlotshwa said.

The thread continued saying, "Just last Saturday DJs banded together to help create vibes indoors. Obey has been getting actors to entertain on the TL.

"Concerts are being thrown on live. Comedians are also on live. People are happy and coping but the industry got dust. Many of us will even work with special permission during lockdown, risking what’s being avoided, so we can still make ends meet when this blows over- if we leave unscathed. So people can cope at home," the tweet read.

Drag artist, singer and MC, Shenay O'Brien commented on the tweet saying that the situation was unacceptable.

"Utterly unacceptable!!!! This angers me! We always the first to be asked ti perform for free and make compromises, but always the last to be considered and included when shit gets tough! Here's to hoping we will one day be APPRECIATED!!!!," O'Brien said.

